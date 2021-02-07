COMMENTARY: Alt fuel corridor supports Wisconsin’s role as sustainable transportation leader

Why should I build stations if local fleets and private owners don’t own the vehicles to support them?

One initiative getting to the heart of this issue is The Michigan to Montana I-94 Clean Fuel Corridor project (M2M), which with the help of grant funds from the U.S. Department of Energy supports an alternative fuel corridor along I-94 from Port Huron, Michigan to Billings, Montana.

Led by Gas Technology Institute in partnership with Clean Cities coalitions along the route, including Wisconsin Clean Cities, M2M provides commercial fleets and individual drivers with more fueling and charging sites to serve alternative fuel and electric vehicles by identifying and filling infrastructure and supporting fleet gaps.

In August 2018, the former Ground Round Bar & Grill (now Taphouse Twenty) in Tomah unveiled its new public electric vehicle charging hub as part of the M2M project, the first of its kind in Western Wisconsin.

As the halfway stop for motorists between Minneapolis and Milwaukee or Minneapolis and Chicago, Tomah was a prime location for a station that allows travelers to stop and support local businesses while charging their vehicles.

In July 2020, the Hampton Inn & Suites in Hudson added another charging hub along I-94 through the M2M project.