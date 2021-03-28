Commentary: Going beyond “either/or”

“ ‘Love it or leave it’ also says something worse than just ‘don’t dissent from the government’. It says ‘don’t try to improve the nation’–that there is no way to love it and yet make it better still.”

“And yet ‘improve it’ is the obvious alternative. Indeed, countries need to improve. This is what champions do, from Serena Williams in tennis to Magnus Carlsen in chess: they work to get better. And nations can only improve themselves durably through open debate. Free and open speech is the operating system of society.”

“In denying the possibility of improvement, ‘love it or leave it’ rejects the one process that democracies rely on above all others to make our countries better over time.”

“Karl Popper, a brilliantly practical philosopher chased out of Germany by the Nazis, called this process piecemeal social engineering. We make the place better by changing our laws and institutions, one little change at a time, revising as we go whatever doesn’t work.”

“If there’s a better way to build countries, that way is yet to be discovered. To be a patriot, forget ‘love it or leave it’. Embrace ‘love it and make it even better’.”