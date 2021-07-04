Commentary: How lingering MAGA tariffs made our housing more costly and Canadians richer

All of this was in conjunction with failed efforts by trade negotiators to resolve a decades’ long U.S.-Canadian dispute regarding Canada’s tariffs on U.S. dairy products. While the war of words roared away, no one seemed to point to the fact that Canadian-owned U.S. lumber mills would be counted among the big winners in the Make America Great Again trade skirmish. But that’s exactly what happened.

When the COVID pandemic hit and trillions of dollars of federal stimulus funds began making their way into the bank of accounts of hard-hit (and not-so-hard-hit) American consumers, the options for spending money were rather limited. With millions working at home for the first time ever, countless families decided this would be a good time to add a deck, another room, or move up to a new home. Demand for building materials shot skyward as did prices for lumber, steel, and copper.

Meanwhile, domestic lumber producers — whether U.S. or Canadian owned — banked substantial profits. In a survey of the top 10 U.S.-based 2020 lumber producers, three were Canadian owned, and their combined volume accounted for more than 30 percent of the total Big 10 production.