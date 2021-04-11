Commentary: Neglected US infrastructure: Pay now or pay (more) later

In reality, infrastructure represents the basic structural and organizational assets you need to operate a society. People need to be able to get to places (without causing a larger and more destructive carbon footprint), to have water and sewer, schools and so forth. Not everyone needs affordable housing or high-speed broadband, perhaps, but the broader community certainly does if the U.S. wants to promote equal opportunity and to compete within the global economy.

Here’s what is often missing from the debate — an acknowledgment that the United States is investing too little in public infrastructure and has been for many years. The U.S. ranks 13th in the world in overall infrastructure spending, according to a 2109 World Economic Forum review.

The American Society of Civil Engineers rates it a C-minus, with especially bad grades for public parks, roads, schools, transit and wastewater. Critics may get hot and bothered by the thought of spending $2 trillion over eight years, but it’s on point with a $20 trillion annual economy.

In recent years, U.S. infrastructure investment has been around 2.3% of gross domestic product. In the booming economy of the 1950s, it was around 3%. There is, for lack of a better term, an infrastructure deficit every bit as real as the U.S. budget deficit, which hit the $3 trillion mark in the last budget year.