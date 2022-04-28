Commentary: On Workers’ Memorial Day, remember Jacob Dayton and the 39 Wisconsin workers whose jobs claimed their lives

On Feb. 24, 2021, Jacob Dayton headed to work like he did many times before. As part of a three-person roofing crew repairing a leak at an industrial facility in La Crosse, the 20-year-old stepped on and fell through a skylight as he walked across the roof, and suffered fatal injuries.

An investigation later found that, had his employer ensured required safety precautions — such as covers, guardrails or a personal fall arrest system — were in place, Dayton would have returned home at the end of his workday.

Each year, thousands of workers die needlessly — leaving families, friends and communities to grieve — when required safety and health standards are ignored. In 2020, about 5,000 workers died in the U.S. in work-related deaths, including many who fell victim to workplace exposure to COVID-19. Tens of thousands more die of work-related diseases.

In Wisconsin alone 39 workers lost their lives in 2021. On average, 13 workers die each day in the U.S.

The wounds suffered by those left behind are deepened by the reality that most, if not all, of these deaths were avoidable — if only employers had ensured that appropriate safety precautions are followed.

Each year, on April 28 on Workers Memorial Day, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration and workplace safety advocates remember those whose lives ended because of the work they did.

The COVID-19 pandemic made going to work riskier than ever before, particularly in industries where people — often low-wage workers, many of whom are women and people of color — performed essential work to protect us and ensure our well-being. Those in industries such as health care, meatpacking, public transportation, retai, and food service risked — and many lost their lives — to provide critical services to others and to support themselves and their families.

The day allows us to mourn these losses and how their absence affects those who shared their lives. They were our family members, our friends, our co-workers and neighbors. We are diminished by their deaths.

Today reminds us that like life — workplace safety and health — must never be taken for granted. These tragedies should inspire us all to demand that workplace safety be a fact of life and never an afterthought.

We must strive to ensure safety and health standards are in place and that they are understood and followed by employers and workers alike. Workers have the right to safe and healthy workplaces, and employers have the legal obligation to ensure that they provide them.

OSHA professionals work every day to assist employers. Our compliance assistance outreach helps businesses employing more than 1.3 million workers nationwide to prevent workplace injuries and illnesses.

Through strategic alliances with large employers, trade associations, organized labor, and our Voluntary Protection Programs, we help to empower businesses to employ customized safety and health approaches and make meaningful and substantial improvements.

As of April 2022, there were 32 Voluntary Protection Programs’ participants in Wisconsin. Injury and illness data collected at VPP sites shows that — on average — injury and illness rates at these locations are about 50 percent or lower than the national averages for their industries.

At the national level, OSHA maintains federal standards for workplace safety, including specific regulations based upon common industry risks and workplace hazards. In response to the pandemic, the agency implemented temporary standards to protect the most vulnerable workers and worked with specific industries to combat the spread of the virus.

Currently, OSHA is developing a standard that will protect workers from airborne infectious diseases, as well other viruses that exist today and those we may face.

Workers are the backbone of our economy. In the past two years, we learned how our society and culture depend on people who go to work and how we should never take them for granted. We at OSHA know we must do more to ensure we help protect every worker and listen to their concerns for safety, regardless of skin color, language spoken, citizenship status, gender or age.

We must do more to compel employers to commit themselves to protect their workers’ safety and health, no matter the cost. And we must hold those employers who choose profit over people’s safety accountable for their inactions — as the law allows and at the cash register.

As we mark another Workers Memorial Day, remember that no worker should ever have to risk their life in exchange for their paycheck. Also remember that each of us has a role to play in making the workplace safe. We owe Jacob Dayton, and the tens of thousands of others we honor today at least that much.

Chad Greenwood is the Area Director for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Madison, Wisconsin, Area Office.

