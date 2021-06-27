Commentary: Supervised hunt posed no risk to survival of the wolf

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources re-ignited a contentious debate when the wolf hunt originally scheduled for November was moved up to February of this year. A Wisconsin judge then broke the logjam ordering the hesitating agency to proceed on schedule with the hunt.

After only two days, the DNR abruptly halted the hunt when the projected take, 119 wolves, had reached 218 (final total). As it turned out, many more wolves were out there than anyone had realized.

The species as a whole has never been in danger of extinction. The US Fish and Wildlife Service added the gray wolf to the Endangered Species List under “threatened status” to mollify preservationists. Despite delays from legal challenges, the federal Department of the Interior finally delisted the wolf in October 2020, but is under pressure to re-list it again.

Historically and today, wolves number in the multiple thousands north of the Canadian border and into Alaska. Although the wolf had been extirpated from Wisconsin and other Midwest states by the middle of the 20th century, it persisted out west, in northern Minnesota counties and the Michigan UP.