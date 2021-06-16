Commentary: The world's food supply has never been more vulnerable

Industrial Goliaths have accumulated a powerful grip on global agriculture: In the U.S. alone, four processing companies slaughter more than 80% of the beef; four meatpacking companies process roughly two thirds of the nation’s hogs; and five companies control about 60% of the broiler chicken market.

The Biden administration and Congress must clarify and strengthen antitrust laws so that they more clearly apply to largescale food production. And the president should continue to appoint people within the USDA and the DOJ who are willing to challenge the interests of industrial operators — a stance that’s long been politically unfavorable for politicians in both parties.

Not since Upton Sinclair’s eye-opening novel “The Jungle” has the American meat industry faced a more significant paradigm shift, and Biden and Congress must get out in front of it. If they don’t, the U.S. — and the world — won’t be able to maintain a reliable protein supply in an era defined by disruption.

Amanda Little is a professor of journalism and science writing at Vanderbilt University. She is the author of a Bloomberg Opinion series on the fate of food after COVID-19 as well as the book “The Fate of Food: What We’ll Eat in a Bigger, Hotter, Smarter World.”

