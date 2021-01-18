Commentary: Trump gave America a four-year civics lesson — the hard way

We’re discussing whether there are limits on presidential pardon power — including whether Trump can forgive himself for his own sins. And we have a better grasp of the difference between federal and state jurisdictions in criminal investigations of fraud, and that there is one bright-line limit to the potential pardon — it doesn’t apply to state investigations (good news!).

Similarly, more people now have a better grasp of the responsibilities of state election officials in overseeing votes. And after three proceedings we all know now how Supreme Court justices are vetted and appointed, as well as how the Senate majority leader can exercise unchecked power to control the confirmation process to his party’s advantage (sorry, Merrick Garland) — and how unconcerned top political figures are with their own hypocrisy.

You can see where the interest has spiked by playing with Google Trends. Searches for “emoluments” jumped just after Trump’s inauguration in 2017, and again in October 2019 as House Democrats sought to sue him over alleged violations. Ditto for “impeachment” as House hearings were underway in early 2019 over Trump’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his family, and “presidential pardon” as Trump’s election defeat became clear — and over the past couple weeks in the wake of Trump’s unleashed mob of supporters.