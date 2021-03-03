Commentary: Why are Trump’s swamp creatures still grifting Americans?

Fleecing the poor, the elderly, the ignorant and the vulnerable for personal profit is a time-honored tradition for various swamp creatures. It’s also how certain “prosperity preacher” televangelists and evangelists have operated for years, as they accumulated jets, mansions and bursting bank accounts.

Coincidently, as news reports keep telling us, a number of “Republican” political consultants are allegedly buying multimillion-dollar homes, paying off massive tax debts and working overtime to conceal how much money went into their personal bank accounts.

Going back to the Trump “Save America” PAC and others raising money off suggestions of a stolen election, news reports reveal that only about $13 million of the almost $300 million — and still pouring in — was spent on legal expenses. More than $100 million of it went to fundraising and “advertising efforts aimed at raising even more money,” ABC reported.

What we don’t know is how many Trump consultants got paid or how much, and who exactly controls the rest of the money.

Given that the election was not “stolen,” shouldn’t those donors get their money back? Don’t the Republicans, conservatives and people of faith who supported Trump want those questions answered?