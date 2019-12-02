Con: Crony capitalism can't save coal country

Trump’s own EPA estimates that his proposed replacement of the Obama-era Clean Power Plan — which regulated greenhouse gases from power generation — will kill up to 1,600 additional people a year from increased air pollution. Then there’s the proposed deregulation of coal ash, a known carcinogen that contaminates air and water.

Of course, burning coal also generates greenhouse gases — just when the world scientific community is warning of the need to reduce these emissions rapidly.

The truth is, the Trump administration’s blank checks for the coal industry are nothing short of a declaration of war against public health — and the future of the planet — all to benefit a few coal oligarchs.

Trump claims his agenda benefits coal workers, whom he loves to use as props. But their inflation-adjusted wages have actually decreased over Trump’s term in office. Meanwhile, black lung — a debilitating and fatal illness — is on the rise.

The federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, paid for by a coal excise tax, provides disability benefits to miners who don’t get them from employers (who routinely refuse to pay disability).

But the fund faces shortfalls, and last year Congress made it worse by cutting the excise tax rate in half in response to coal company pressure.