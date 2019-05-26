Wisconsin’s trucking industry is instrumental to our state’s economy, but these big rigs have become a popular punching bag for politicians on both sides of the aisle.
The industry is regularly maligned, and some lawmakers in Madison are now advocates of hiking their taxes without an understanding of the strains the industry faces or how greatly our economy relies on trucking to simply function.
Wisconsin is a state that makes things and grows things. By far, these two industries are the largest drivers of our state’s economy. Between the two, they employ one in five workers and contribute to more than 20 percent of our state’s gross domestic product.
Both of these economic sectors need to move their goods to market.
In the modern Wisconsin economy, trucking is often the best – and sometimes the only – viable way to move goods to market. For example, 84% of manufactured goods are transported by truck in our state. Without the trucking industry, Wisconsin’s economy could not function.
However, as Wisconsin and the United States need more trucks, factors outside the government’s control are creating a supply crunch.
The nation’s demand for freight moved by truck is expected to increase 40% by 2045, and the value of that freight is expected to increase by about 80%. Unfortunately, in the next decade alone the American Trucking Association estimates a national shortage of 175,000 truck drivers.
Wisconsin has not been spared from this driver shortage, which has led to increased prices to move goods and longer wait times to get those goods to market. An increase in demand and a decrease in supply lead to increased costs for basic consumer goods.
While the workforce shortage is hitting the trucking industry, Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget would increase the industry’s barrier to entry and increases costs by raising fees on trucks by 27%. The trucking industry already pays more than $16,000 per truck per year in state and federal transportation-related taxes and fees.
An increase in the registration fee would regrettably and disproportionately harm small trucking companies, as larger multi-state companies would have the option of re-registering some or all of their fleet in states with lower transportation taxes and fees.
Targeting small businesses for tax increases and increasing prices on Wisconsin consumers is not good tax policy and should not be pursued.
If the governor and Legislature want to address policy concerns underlying the predicament of more freight to move and less of an ability to move it, there are a few avenues they should look at.
First, incentivize the creation of more intermodal terminals in the state.
An intermodal terminal allows freight to be transferred between different modes of transportation – generally from trucks to trains.
This will move freight off Wisconsin roadways – increasing safety and doing less damage to roads – and may help consumers save money by using cheaper modes of transportation.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has done a great job fleshing out the viability for intermodal operations in Wisconsin, and Gov. Evers and lawmakers should look at incentivizing its development.
Second, increase truck weight limits on state highways.
Wisconsin’s current 80,000-pound limit is lower than almost all our Midwestern neighbors including Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.
According to studies conducted by the U.S. Department of Transportation, UW-Madison and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, a modest weight increase paired with an additional axle will actually do less damage to roads.
Raising the weight limit to 97,000 pounds over six axles – from the current 80,000 pounds over five axles – will spread the weight over more axles, reducing the impact, while increasing safety because there will be additional brakes and a larger braking surface.
In addition, this would lead to needing fewer trucks because they could haul more in one load. This will also decrease damage to roads and help fight against the driver shortage the industry is facing – all of which will benefit the economy.
Third, continue to research and invest in autonomous vehicle technology.
Then-Gov. Scott Walker’s Steering Committee on Autonomous and Connected Vehicle Testing and Deployment, UW-Madison’s investment in autonomous vehicle testing facilities and the Legislature’s passage of a bill allowing truck platooning are good first steps toward meeting our future shipping needs and dealing with what is likely to be an ongoing driver shortage.
Wisconsin should continue to invest in these technologies and align our laws to reduce impediments to their deployment.
These policy suggestions will result in less damage to Wisconsin roadways, help address our driver shortage and make our roads safer, all while helping grow Wisconsin’s economy.
Although not as simple or viscerally appealing as a tax increase, if enacted, these policies will make a difference without putting an industry that employs more than 157,000 Wisconsinites at risk.
