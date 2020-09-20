Coulee Region health-care leaders: Be safe, protect others from spread

Think about an employee at an assisted-living facility or nursing home who may unknowingly pass the virus on to a resident. This resident, whose health is compromised, may develop symptoms and require hospitalization and intensive care.

One staff person may infect co-workers, and a resident with COVID-19 may pass the virus on to other residents. Multiply one facility exposure by several other facility exposures and you can begin to see how our systems can quickly become overwhelmed.

Think about a child-care teacher with COVID-19. This teacher may unknowingly expose children from multiple families who then must stay home for 14 days, impacting parents in the workforce.

Multiply this situation with several classrooms in several day-cares and schools and you can see the deep impact on the community. The day-care teacher and children may recover without any long-term issues, but they could share the virus with a grandparent or elderly neighbor.

You can see again how this type of scenario can overwhelm our local resources, and quickly.

Our community has done a great job fighting COVID-19. But we cannot become complacent and let our guard down, only to lose the gains we’ve made.