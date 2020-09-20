Coulee Region health-care leaders: Be safe, protect others from spread

The Coulee Region COVID-19 Collaborative thanks the community for the continued vigilance in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Twenty thousand of you have engaged with our La Crosse County Health Department Facebook page, nearly 200 businesses have signed on to the Check the Spread initiative, and thousands have followed masking, washing and distancing guidelines.
We are asking for the community’s help again to protect our most vulnerable citizens from COVID-19.
The recent marked increase in positive COVID-19 cases among 20-29-year-olds who live in our community can have far-reaching impacts.
Many of these young people are college students and all are important members of our community.
Many are young professionals, members of young families and workers who fill vital roles in the local workforce.
They work as child-care providers, teachers, coaches, medical professionals in local health systems and long-term care facilities, servers and bartenders in our local restaurants and bars, to name just a few roles.
Many may be full- or part-time students working one or more jobs to support their school and living expenses.
When there is an increase in COVID-19 cases among this population, the impact is felt by everyone.
Think about an employee at an assisted-living facility or nursing home who may unknowingly pass the virus on to a resident. This resident, whose health is compromised, may develop symptoms and require hospitalization and intensive care.
One staff person may infect co-workers, and a resident with COVID-19 may pass the virus on to other residents. Multiply one facility exposure by several other facility exposures and you can begin to see how our systems can quickly become overwhelmed.
Think about a child-care teacher with COVID-19. This teacher may unknowingly expose children from multiple families who then must stay home for 14 days, impacting parents in the workforce.
Multiply this situation with several classrooms in several day-cares and schools and you can see the deep impact on the community. The day-care teacher and children may recover without any long-term issues, but they could share the virus with a grandparent or elderly neighbor.
You can see again how this type of scenario can overwhelm our local resources, and quickly.
Our community has done a great job fighting COVID-19. But we cannot become complacent and let our guard down, only to lose the gains we’ve made.
This is a call for vigilance and action to be the one who protects others from COVID-19. Just one person can make a big impact.
A complete list of recommendations can be found at www.couleecovid19.org, including:
- If you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, stay home and reach out to health care to get tested.
- Wear a mask and keep a 6-foot distance when with others outside your household.
- Organizations that care for populations vulnerable to COVID-19 including older adults, individuals at high risk or with underlying health conditions, etc., should limit visitors and increase screening of employees.
- Personal social gatherings are not recommended.
- Minimize mass gatherings in businesses, public buildings and venues. Capacity should be limited to 25% of total capacity or 50 people indoors (100 outdoors) whichever is less. Masks and physical distancing should be required.
- Avoid businesses and locations that are not following recommendations on masks, physical distancing and capacity limits.
Your actions make a difference. We will get through this together.
Paul Mueller, M.D., is regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System. Scott Rathgaber, M.D., is chief executive officer, Gundersen Health System. Jennifer Rombalski, R.N., M.P.H., is director/health officer, La Crosse County Health Department.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!