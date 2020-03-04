Cynthia M. Allen: Abortion record is what matters

Last year, she opposed the Equality Act, which among other things, would deny conscience protections to health-care workers who did not want to participate in an abortion procedure and undercut existing prohibitions on direct federal funding for abortion.

For these and other reasons, the Susan B. Anthony List, a leading nonprofit group whose explicit goal is to end abortion in the U.S. by supporting pro-life politicians, has given Granger an “A” rating.

And just last month, the organization’s vice president for government affairs, Marilyn Musgrave, called Granger a “pro-life hero.”

That’s probably an overstatement.

But even a cursory look at her voting record suggests that when it comes to pro-life legislation, Granger is well within the party mainstream and has been for years.

So what of her purported conversion?

Granger insists that at some point in the last 13 years, her position on abortion changed — “just like President Trump’s position has changed,” she told a Republican forum earlier this month.

Her invocation of Trump was shrewd because no political leader’s supposed evolution on abortion is more unbelievable than that of Donald Trump.