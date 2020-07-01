Cynthia M. Allen: As we address racism, we must talk about the unborn ones, too

If you haven't heard from Alveda King, Katrina Jackson, Catherine Davis or Ben Watson, look them up.

There have even been attempts to link the pro-life movement to white supremacy, a narrative as absurd as it is flimsy, given that eugenics (weeding out undesirables) has always been a justification for abortion.

And while Planned Parenthood may not intentionally end more Black lives than white lives, that is indisputably what it does.

We should call it what it is -- discriminatory, bigoted, racist.

Before his political ambitions degraded his position on abortion, even the Rev. Jesse Jackson recognized as much. In 1977, he wrote: "If something can be dehumanized through the rhetoric used to describe it, then the major battle has been won. ... That is why the Constitution called us three-fifths human. ... Those advocates of taking life prior to birth do not call it killing or murder; they call it abortion. They further never talk about aborting a baby because that would imply something human."

It is wrong to see any person as less than human, whether a man on the street, or a baby in the womb.

Black lives matter.

All of them. The born and the unborn.

That isn't controversial. We shouldn't be afraid to say so.

Cynthia M. Allen is a columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

