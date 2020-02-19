Cynthia M. Allen: Democratic candidates to pro-lifers: There's no room for disagreement on abortion

She wants to prevent states from passing laws that restrict abortion access and would seek to repeal restrictions on when federal funds can be used to pay for abortions.

When she was asked during a November debate, whether a pro-life Democrat has a place in the party, she said, “I’m not here to try to drive anyone out of this party,” but added, “I have made clear what I think the Democratic Party stands for.”

Indeed. It stands for unfettered access to abortion, apparently, and woe to the woman or man who says otherwise.

Taking such an absolutist and exclusive position on the issue seems odd for a party that believes itself a champion of inclusiveness, not to mention social justice.

A common rejoinder from Democrats criticizing pro-life people on the right is that the GOP is pro-birth but doesn’t want to help children after that. It’s the Democrats, after all, who want to expand health insurance coverage, increase the minimum wage and “support” families through more government programming like universal pre-kindergarten.

But none of those programs will ever benefit people who, in the thinking of current party leaders, have no right to exist.

That isn’t inclusive. And it certainly isn’t just. A party that fails to welcome people who think about life differently can’t claim to be either.

Cynthia M. Allen is a columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Readers may send her email at cmallen@star-telegram.com.

