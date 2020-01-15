Cynthia M. Allen: Do we need armed security in church?

Pat Svacina, the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth’s director of communications, said the stabbing attack did not result in increased security at St. Patrick’s.

Perhaps that was just the innocence of the age. It seemed like a one-off, not an epidemic. People didn’t live in fear the way we do now.

It wasn’t until after the massacre that killed 26 at a church in Sutherland Springs that houses of worship, including St. Patrick’s, conducted comprehensive security assessments and began empowering extensively trained security teams, like the one in White Settlement, to deal with threats during services.

It’s difficult to narrow down exactly what has changed in the 30 years between St. Patrick’s and White Settlement.

Perhaps it’s the proliferation of (mostly legal) guns and the dramatic increase in emotional health disorders, particularly among youth. And in some cases, not much has changed at all, like the continued failure of our mental health care system to help those most in need and the absence of laws to keep would-be attackers from accessing weapons.

And until we address those, the best response to such incidents will be what it was in White Settlement — congregants taking matters into their own hands.

Cynthia M. Allen is a columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Readers may send her email at cmallen@star-telegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0