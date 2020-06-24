Cynthia M. Allen: Good news: You can be a mask skeptic and still wear one to prevent COVID-19 spread

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When it comes to wearing masks, public health officials, politicians and even some members of the media have gone out of their way to undermine their credibility.

The nation’s top health experts eschewed public use of masks for weeks — for mostly political reasons — until they changed their minds.

Political leaders have made a habit out of shaming and scolding constituents who dare to stroll quietly and unmasked on beaches or in parks. But they’ve praised and even encouraged throngs of protesters, however justified, packing streets, many not distancing or wearing masks.

And more than a few journalists have blatantly failed to follow the same public health guidelines—distancing, wearing a mask and quarantining — that they frequently mock the public for violating.

Politics aside, several early studies, including the only clinical research that measured the utility of masks in hospital settings, suggest their benefit is marginal at best.

So, if you’re a mask skeptic, no one should blame you. Or shame you. Masks are not a symbol of virtue.

But the pandemic is far from over. And as we learn more about how to fight it, we’re all going to have to be flexible and humble.