Cynthia M. Allen: Here's why faith is growing

That data is consistent with a Gallup survey that found that 19% of Americans said their faith or spirituality has gotten better as a result of the crisis.

In a separate survey conducted in March, Pew found that more than half of all U.S. adults have prayed for an end to the spread of coronavirus, including “some who say they seldom or never pray and people who say they do not belong to any religion (15% and 24%, respectively).”

And while about half of Americans say their faith hasn’t changed much in the face of the global pandemic, only 2% in the Pew study say it has become weaker. Gallup had a similar result, at 3%.

That’s an intriguing finding given that religion in America has been declining for decades, and accelerating in recent years.

There are complex and intertwined reasons for that — negative political associations, major church scandals, the decline of the family and the rise of secularism.

And whether causal or coincidental, the rise of the “nones” — people with no religious affiliation — has occurred concurrently with a breakdown of social cohesion.