Cynthia M. Allen: I'm glad I tuned out Super Bowl so my daughters didn't see Shakira, J-Lo

My daughters, for example, are young and impressionable. Even if they could understand that what they’re watching is a performance, it would be nearly impossible to explain to them that women don’t need to look, dress or act like that to be beautiful and strong.

Speaking of, I’ve heard the argument that their performances were empowered; that self-possessed adult women in control of their bodies and sexuality is the definition of modern-day feminism. I disagree.

Artists like Shakira and J-Lo know that their sexuality is a huge part of their appeal. I get it. The Super Bowl producers get it, too. They also know that while the NFL has an audience that transcends sex, race and socioeconomic class, the majority of hardcore fans are men. And seeing beautiful half-naked women dance around is exactly what they want.

The question, then, is why are we giving it to them?

We are still in the throes of the #MeToo era. Women have a right to be free from harassment and harm, so why are we still going out of our way to present ourselves as little more than sexual objects and heralding the women who do as heroes of feminism?