Cynthia M. Allen: Texas Gov. Abbott's move on refugees was out of character

But refugees aren’t trying to evade the law.

They are a special class of people who have been vetted and invited to enter the U.S., in many cases to avoid religious persecution.

In other cases, they assisted the U.S. government at great personal risk and can no longer return to their countries of origin.

Ask any veteran who served in Afghanistan or Iraq if their translator wouldn’t have crawled through hot coals for them.

Those are the kind of people we’re talking about.

Abbott’s critics say his decision was nakedly political; pandering of the worst kind — to President Donald Trump, perhaps?

But Abbott’s not in danger of losing his office or falling out of favor with the president.

And the claims of some pollsters that his decision is more in line with Texas Catholics than the Church’s leaders are highly dubious (at least to this Catholic conservative).

Of course, none of this will matter if the preliminary injunction blocking Trump’s executive order that gave Abbott the ability to deny refugee resettlement is upheld.

Still, I’d like to know what Abbott was thinking.

For his own sake, I hope he thinks again.

Cynthia M. Allen is a columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Readers may send her email at cmallen@star-telegram.com.

