Cynthia M. Allen: Time home with family during coronavirus is a gift
0 comments
editor's pick
COMMENTARY

Cynthia M. Allen: Time home with family during coronavirus is a gift

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cynthia M. Allen mug

Cynthia M. Allen

FORT WORTH, Texas — Remember that iconic BBC interview of professor Robert E. Kelly on Skype from his home office?

He was trying to speak soberly about the political upheaval in South Korea when his toddler-aged daughter burst in, followed by his infant son in a rolling walker, followed by his mortified wife, trying desperately to collect their kids?

If you don’t, then go watch it immediately, because it was awesome.

For some, it evoked empathy; it illustrated the challenges of working from home in the presence of small, spirited children.

For me, it captured something overlooked about the telecommuting life — its unexpected joys.

I’ve worked from home, almost exclusively, since my oldest child was born.

I’ve nursed babies and changed diapers while on conference calls, written columns while bouncing a toddler on my knees and conducted interviews with kids screaming in the background.

Yes, it means lots of frustrations and some serious sacrifices: fewer hours, odd hours, limits on what I can expect to accomplish during the course of my day and the course of my career.

But it also means I never miss a milestone in my kids’ lives. I’ve heard every first word; seen every first step. I wipe all their tears and their noses; I also get all the smiles, giggles and surprisingly gratifying moments that I would never experience were I at my office, instead of my kitchen table.

I don’t take that for granted.

I know that only about 5% of the U.S. population is able to telecommute on a regular basis. I know that in many industries working from home is rarely, if ever, possible.

But I know, also, that many people, even if it were possible, would choose an office away from their kids rather than one at home.

As a society, we’re divorced from the idea that kids and parents should be home together all (or even most) of the time.

Some of that’s practical. Many families require two incomes for survival. Single-parent households make working outside the home a necessity. And many of the current public-policy prescriptions penalize households where one parent stays home.

Still, it’s clear there’s an insidious cultural aversion to being at home with our kids, and it’s entirely the result of our own fears and biases.

Stay-at-home moms are privileged. Working from home is lazy. Home-schoolers are weird.

But the biggest reason so many of us eschew working from home with kids, is what parents all over the country are now discovering, as our schools close and our nation hunkers down during the global coronavirus pandemic — it’s really, ridiculously hard.

Kids are demanding of our attention all the time.

Parenting — never mind home-schooling — is a full-time, never-ending job.

It’s also the job that matters most.

These are truly unprecedented times. And working from home with kids is difficult under ideal circumstances, let alone a worldwide pandemic.

But instead of taking your frustrations to social media, I’m here to remind you that you’re lucky; to tell you that your kids are awesome and that spending extra time with them — even pent up in your house while you’re trying to telework and they’re trying tele-learn — is the unexpected gift of this global crisis.

Because in some strange but fortuitous way, the universe is reminding us that this is what life is all about.

Our kids and our families.

Not our jobs.

The coronavirus experience is going to teach us a lot of things about our world and ourselves.

Maybe it will encourage more businesses to relax remote workplace rules or inspire more parents to stay home.

If nothing else, it should remind us that childhood is fleeting and that getting quarantined with our kids is actually a gift because there is nothing more important than being with the people we love.

Cynthia M. Allen is a columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Readers may send her email at cmallen@star-telegram.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Shortage of easily made products needed to fight virus is indefensible
Columnists

Commentary: Shortage of easily made products needed to fight virus is indefensible

In 1939, two years before the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor drew the United States into World War II, the U.S. military was an anemic force in which Army troops still used horses to pull around artillery. Then an emergency buildup ordered by President Franklin D. Roosevelt transformed U.S. automakers' manufacturing plants into extraordinarily efficient producers of tanks, guns, airplane ...

Commentary: Maybe COVID-19 will remind us why government is not the enemy
Columnists

Commentary: Maybe COVID-19 will remind us why government is not the enemy

After the stock market collapsed in late 1929, many people in the United States lost their jobs. By 1932, 1 in 4 Americans was suffering from lack of food. President Hoover, enamored of the efficiency of the private market and suspicious of all foreign countries, raised tariffs and waited, confident that the market would recover and all would be well again. Government intervention, he warned, ...

+2
Commentary: Giving everyone a $1,000 check will help the coronavirus downturn. But it's not enough
Columnists

Commentary: Giving everyone a $1,000 check will help the coronavirus downturn. But it's not enough

Washington's thinking about how to respond to the novel coronavirus seems to be mutating faster than the virus is. And that's a good thing. Just a few weeks after seeming to dismiss the virus as a minor threat, President Trump is now talking about pouring $1 trillion or more into the U.S. economy to help families and businesses cope with the strain caused by the disease - and in particular, by ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News