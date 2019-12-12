Cynthia M. Allen: Want to truly be grateful this holiday season? Give more and live with less

But for many of us who don’t live paycheck to paycheck, who can spend what’s necessary to earn an extra 5% discount, it’s an easy exercise and sometimes an empty one, especially if that’s all we do.

What’s much harder than giving more is living with less.

Less material stuff, for sure.

But also less of what’s harder to sacrifice, the things we take for granted — heat, warm water, food. It sounds crazy until you try to recall the last time you were truly hungry. The last time you had to take a cold shower.

Because I think to be truly grateful during the holiday season (and all seasons, really) means not only accumulating less stuff, but consciously using less of all the things we forget we have. Doing so would in some small way allow us to experience the poverty of others, instead of only seeking to satisfy it.

Saint Teresa of Calcutta, canonized in 2016 by Pope Francis, was known for this. The members of her order are pledged to a life of poverty and required to beg for their food to bring the sisters in closer union with those they help.

I’m not suggesting we all join the Missionaries of Charity or forever forgo hot showers in lieu of giving to charity.