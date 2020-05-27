Cynthia M. Allen: Will schools open, be more normal in the fall? Or will COVID-19 disrupt another year?

And how many interruptions can a school or district reasonably sustain before reverting to online learning for the remainder of the year? Then we’re back to where we started.

As demanding as online learning has been for many families, some will choose to homeschool to avoid either the disease or the inevitable turbulence and troubling environment that awaits their children in the fall.

And who would blame them?

Some schools in other nations have reopened; some never closed. Either way, they will provide a lot of good information about how U.S. schools can reopen successfully, and we should do everything possible to learn from those experiences.

Like the hopeful research that suggests kids are not the vectors for COVID-19 we once assumed.

For reasons scientists can’t yet explain, it appears that children are less likely to transmit the virus than adults. Those who do get the virus, the rare but concerning and possibly related cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome notwithstanding, generally experience mild symptoms and recover quickly.

If those trends hold, schools may actually be able to operate closer to normal than we once thought.

Wouldn’t that be something?

Because no one wants online preschool graduations to become the norm.

Cynthia M. Allen is a columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Readers may send her email at cmallen@star-telegram.com.

