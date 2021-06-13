Dahleen Glanton: Allowing poor children to go hungry would cost society more than Biden’s child tax credit expansion

America was founded on the principle that everyone can do well here if they work hard enough. Increasingly, that belief has become hatefully judgmental, leading many to embrace the stereotype that poor people are poor because they are lazy.

The misconception is not based on fact or reason. It is simply what some choose to believe because it’s easier than acknowledging the truth. It makes people feel good about how much they personally have accomplished, especially if they also came from meager beginnings.

That attitude has done nothing to improve the situation, though. Nearly 1 in 5 children of color in America remain poor. They are 2.5 times more likely to be poor than white children. But white children are not exempt. One in 12 white children live in poverty too.

Biden’s domestic policy initiatives are bolder than any we’ve seen in recent times. We aren’t used to our government stepping up and taking the lead in making the lives of everyday people in this country better. But that’s what our elected officials are supposed to do.

An extra $300 a month for half a year isn’t going to end all the poverty in the United States. But for at least a while, millions of children will go to bed with a full belly. That should help the rest of us sleep better too.

Dahleen Glanton is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune.

