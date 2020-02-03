Dahleen Glanton: Incomparable player, but a dad like many others

We have learned a lot about his family life this week. A welcome revelation has been his commitment to his four children, especially his relationship with his second-eldest daughter who loved basketball as much as he and was on track to carry out his athletic legacy.

Bryant and Gigi have been memorialized in a collage of photos showing the two of them sharing poignant moments the way fathers and daughters are supposed to do. We have gloated over their bond, his unwavering support and his willingness to spend as much time with his daughter as needed.

This doesn’t fit the narrative America has painted of black men. They’re supposed to be absent and uninvolved, cranking out children whom they have no intention of taking care of either financially or emotionally.

It is a stereotype that has burdened the African American family since slavery. But it is not based on fact. The truth is that there are many, many Kobe Bryants out there, though they don’t have his financial means. There’s a movement afoot on social media that proves it.

Fathers from around the world, many of them African American, are posting pictures on social media showing their adoration for their daughters, using the hashtag #girldad.