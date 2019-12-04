Dahleen Glanton: We shouldn't buy books from cowards

We should take the expose with a grain of salt. That doesn’t mean, of course, that the White House isn’t in chaos. But anyone who publicly criticizes their boss while still getting a paycheck cannot be trusted.

Make no mistake. This unnamed “senior official” is no whistleblower. This isn’t a Deep Throat or a concerned informant who risked his or her career, and possibly their life, by reporting alleged corruption by Trump and his associates.

If anything, this is the work of a coward. Which brings us back to Bolton.

Bolton, who was part of Trump’s team during the time of the events that are now central to the impeachment hearings, has refused to testify without a court order. Though his lawyer has confirmed that Bolton has information that would be useful in the probe, Bolton has chosen to hold on to it, possibly saving the juiciest details for his book.

These are desperate times in America right now. We don’t need selfish people who are only out to benefit themselves. We need folks who are willing to do the right thing while they are in the White House and when they leave.