Daniel Moss: Sweet spot is shrinking beneath our feet

For all the fears that the U.S. and China are unwinding the economic ties that drove decades of global prosperity, it’s striking how much recent optimism depends upon the two countries.

Just months ago, all the talk was about recession, stocks were tanking and tariffs flew back and forth across the Pacific.

Now the S&P 500 is reaching record highs, global growth outlooks have steadied and pessimism among manufacturers appears to be abating.

Expectations for a worldwide economic recovery soared in November compared with the previous month, according to a survey of fund managers by Bank of America Corp. “The bulls are back,” its strategists wrote. What changed? Two things. First, the world’s most important central bank delivered, and we’re starting to see the results.

The Federal Reserve eased more aggressively than anyone dared hope at the dawn of 2019. Initially, there was some skepticism that Chairman Jerome Powell could pull off what he called a “mid-cycle adjustment” — that is, cutting rates enough to stave off the worst recession fears but not so much as to stoke asset bubbles.