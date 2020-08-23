Dave Clements: Leaving void at La Crosse Center is not the answer

We are now in the middle of a second major expansion, which will only increase the demands on the director and the entire staff. One year I kept track of my hours for eight months and during that time frame I averaged more than 60 hours per week. I was not alone — our entire team sacrificed for the success of the center.

This facility operates seven days a week, many times with multiple events hosted at the same time. The number of nights and weekends is such that in a 90-day period I referenced above, I had eight days off.

The elimination of the La Crosse Center director position is a recipe for disaster.

I’ve been a city taxpayer since 1984. I care about my taxes, but I care more about keeping the La Crosse Center operating successfully. The idea that one individual can handle all of the proposed duties is ridiculous.

Jay is a great city department leader, but you are asking him to do the impossible.

We are in the most unique time of our lives, but creating a leadership void at the top of your biggest asset is not the solution. We will eventually get back to some semblance of normalcy and we will need the La Crosse Center to be successful.