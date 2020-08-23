Dave Clements: Leaving void at La Crosse Center is not the answer

For 11 years, I was executive director of Explore La Crosse and my office was at the north end of Riverside Park.
Despite taking more than 1,000 pictures of groups of families and friends in front of Hiawatha, I sat on the sidelines during the removal discussion.
I am saddened by my own silence on that situation because we have lost a wonderful piece of art.
Now, however, I am compelled to weigh in on the proposed department head changes for the city of La Crosse.
From 1981 to 1990, I was a La Crosse Center employee; working two years as food and beverage director and seven years as building director. My opinions here are based on those nine years and my years of working with the La Crosse Center while at Explore La Crosse.
I knew Huey Frey and I worked directly with former City Parks Directors Bob Berg and Steve Carlyon. I think Jay Odegaard is a strong leader and the best parks director we have had in my lifetime.
Jay is a quality person who I like, respect and trust. He was great to work with during my time with Explore La Crosse and he has been equally wonderful as we developed the Riverside Park band shell.
The La Crosse Center is the biggest asset the city owns, although you could argue the airport surpasses it. The center is a unique operation that requires very special skills and knowledge base. The issues related to this proposed change are many, but I will focus on three.
First, the need to secure professional entertainment. I’m talking about negotiating contracts with concert promoters and booking agents and working directly with national performers and their touring crew.
An important component of this effort is building and maintaining personal relationships with the promoters and agents. It requires industry knowledge and devoting considerable time and skill to fostering these relationships as well as negotiating these contracts. It also demands the understanding of the production of these shows.
Second, there is a need to understand the convention, trade show, meeting and banquet industries. This includes space utilization, food and beverage considerations, proper scheduling and maximization of operating an entity that during peak season, requires staffing for 18 to 24 hours a day.
There is a need to understand and possess the sales skills to negotiate contracts and build relationships for the use of the facilities. The director needs to understand when to make concessions to secure the business needed to fill not only the La Crosse Center, but also the hotels that generate the room tax for the city and the center. All of which has a major economic impact for the city and hundreds of local businesses.
Third, it takes a major time commitment to successfully manage a facility that hosts more than 250 events a year. Not just from the director but from the entire team. I know from personal experience — and that was before the first major expansion.
We are now in the middle of a second major expansion, which will only increase the demands on the director and the entire staff. One year I kept track of my hours for eight months and during that time frame I averaged more than 60 hours per week. I was not alone — our entire team sacrificed for the success of the center.
This facility operates seven days a week, many times with multiple events hosted at the same time. The number of nights and weekends is such that in a 90-day period I referenced above, I had eight days off.
The elimination of the La Crosse Center director position is a recipe for disaster.
I’ve been a city taxpayer since 1984. I care about my taxes, but I care more about keeping the La Crosse Center operating successfully. The idea that one individual can handle all of the proposed duties is ridiculous.
Jay is a great city department leader, but you are asking him to do the impossible.
We are in the most unique time of our lives, but creating a leadership void at the top of your biggest asset is not the solution. We will eventually get back to some semblance of normalcy and we will need the La Crosse Center to be successful.
Conventions are booked three, four, five years in advance and we should be focused on these bookings right now.
We need to plan ahead for the new normal by having a full-time La Crosse Center director whose only duty is to book events and lead the staff of dedicated workers to make this happen.
Proper planning prevents poor performance.
