Dave Konkol: Ideas for racial healing

So, I’m still wondering about and praying about what will bring about the healing of racial divisions. And I’ve got two ideas. Or better put, I’ve got two questions about what might bring about a level of healing that we’ve not seen. And as a white guy representing the privileged class. I know that some readers will believe I have nothing to say about this. That’s OK, I guess. I’m just one voice.

1. What if, instead of demanding reparations from a nation of immigrants for the unjust slavery of several million people, African Americans chose to forgive our nation for this travesty? What would happen if forgiveness was offered? What would that do to our collective psyche? Speaking for myself and most white people I know, we are grieved by what was accepted from the early days of our nation’s founding, and are ashamed that this is part of our history. But I’ve also learned as a Christian that true forgiveness is a spiritual act that has amazing spiritual results.

It’s estimated that there are as many as 40 million people worldwide who are victims of forced labor, sex trafficking, and forced marriages. That’s more slaves today than at any time in history. And these slaves are all colors, genders, and ages. There are many nations, organizations and individuals working hard to see these people set free. So…