Dave Konkol: Ideas for racial healing

I’ve been wrestling for some months with the reality of racial division in this country. I’ve been searching my heart about the issues of racism, systemic racism, institutional racism, white privilege, and unconscious bias. I think that covers the spectrum pretty much.
I’ve met with people of color to listen to them. I’ve attended the Amplified Voices of Black Youth and Black Parents sessions, tuned in to the MLK Day online celebration, started reading books by Black authors like Booker T. Washington, W.E.B. DeBois, and Bryan Stephenson. And I’ve checked out the teachings of Nation of Islam’s Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. I’ve even organized a conversation around racism at our church.
At the same time I’m watching and listening to the rage and anger going on in our culture about race. And I’m worried and saddened by our inability to find a way to heal. Some are proposing reparations as a way to heal. Some are suggesting turning the tables on the White race so we can feel the pain. By the way, I’m a white guy, so what I’m saying may well be dismissed by certain people simply because of the color of my skin. That’s OK, I guess.
If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the past 10 months is that I’ve never had to think about the color of my skin. Unless I’m in Africa, the Middle East, or Asia. But even then I’m more aware that I’m an American than a white person. But I’ve learned that many, if not most, Black Americans are aware of their skin color every day. That was actually a wake up call for me.
So, I’m still wondering about and praying about what will bring about the healing of racial divisions. And I’ve got two ideas. Or better put, I’ve got two questions about what might bring about a level of healing that we’ve not seen. And as a white guy representing the privileged class. I know that some readers will believe I have nothing to say about this. That’s OK, I guess. I’m just one voice.
1. What if, instead of demanding reparations from a nation of immigrants for the unjust slavery of several million people, African Americans chose to forgive our nation for this travesty? What would happen if forgiveness was offered? What would that do to our collective psyche? Speaking for myself and most white people I know, we are grieved by what was accepted from the early days of our nation’s founding, and are ashamed that this is part of our history. But I’ve also learned as a Christian that true forgiveness is a spiritual act that has amazing spiritual results.
It’s estimated that there are as many as 40 million people worldwide who are victims of forced labor, sex trafficking, and forced marriages. That’s more slaves today than at any time in history. And these slaves are all colors, genders, and ages. There are many nations, organizations and individuals working hard to see these people set free. So…
2. What if, instead of looking back at the slavery of the past, African Americans played a leading role in our nation to end the scourge of modern day slavery – Human Trafficking? What if the major voices in the Black Community said, “We’re going to put an end to modern day slavery. Who will join us?”