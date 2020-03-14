Dave Skoloda: Amtrak ride is always interesting

Riding Amtrak across Nebraska recently reminded me some of riding a ship during heavy weather when I was in the Navy.
I recall being more confident on the ship in a typhoon in the then Formosan, now Taiwan Strait, than I was bucking across Nebraska on the train.
When the train sped up during the night there were sudden lurches that make one grateful for the strap restraints on the top bunk.
It was inevitable I would then recall the smooth ride on the bullet train in Japan half a century ago and wonder why we in the greatest, wealthiest nation on earth could not keep up with China and Europe on train travel.
But I digress. What I really wanted to say was how much Gretchen and I enjoy riding Amtrak, in spite of the bumpy ride.
We’re especially rewarded by the encounters in the dining car where one never knows with whom you may be sharing a meal.
Our recent trip to Colorado was no exception. The dining car attendant one evening directed us to sit (you do not dispute the direction of the dining car attendant, by the way) with two older guys who both offered a handshake as we greeted one another.
Regardless, out of habit, we shook, although the COVID-19 guidelines to avoid handshakes were fresh in our minds.
It turned out one of our dinner partners was a virologist from Berkeley who has traveled extensively in China in the past. Since he specializes in plant virus, however, he might not have been so mindful of COVID-19.
The other gentleman was a security expert and we listened to a reasonable discussion of his views on gun control; no need for assault rifles, but more people licensed to carry, he said. A discussion of the death penalty ensued over the flourless chocolate cake.
At lunch shortly after we boarded the return train in Grand Junction, Colo., we spoke at length with a couple from Houston who were on vacation and, after the question of where they were when Harvey struck, was settled (they were away and watched on television), we asked about what business they were in.
She said she was a health-care billing specialist and we expressed our appreciation for the complexity of her job. He said he was in a business that specialized in relining pipelines. I mentioned several pipeline issues and, in each case, his company was interested in applying its new technology to run a folded and then expandable composite lining through the pipeline making it stronger than the original pipes.
His company, Smartpipe, manufactures its product on site in a portable, climate-controlled tent-like unit that can supply up to a mile a day of material. According to the Smartpipe website, which I called up later, the continuous lengths means that the complete pipeline right of way does not need to be dug up to be replaced.
Between bites of an Amtrak burger, our meal partner explained that the inserted liner contained fiber optic communication and monitoring cable that gives the pipeline operator immediate warning of leaks or pipe movement that might be caused by construction digging, a frequent cause of pipeline ruptures.
Asked about the company’s prospects, he noted that a major pipeline company has a substantial ownership stake.
Our lunchtime over, we parted (without handshakes) and turned to gazing from our seats at the passing scenery — stunning mountain vistas as we crossed the Rockies on the way to Denver.
Our Amtrak trips are remembered, however, not so much by the views as by the people we’ve met at meals — the priest who told about his announcement at Mass of the Miracle on Ice hockey score and the USA chant that ensued; the Iowa couple whose farm had been ruined by a neighbor’s pollution; the grandson of the man who created the Mt. Rushmore monument, and, on this recent trip, the handsome 18-year-old man from the Punjab whose father had sent him to an urban camp in Chicago where he fell in love with a girl from Denmark.
And we will watch for news of a pipeline project involving a company named Smartpipe to think with pleasure about the young man who went from a tugboat job out of high school and then to work his way up to management in a new business — one we heard about first on Amtrak.
Dave Skoloda is a longtime journalist who resides in La Crosse.