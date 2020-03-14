Dave Skoloda: Amtrak ride is always interesting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It turned out one of our dinner partners was a virologist from Berkeley who has traveled extensively in China in the past. Since he specializes in plant virus, however, he might not have been so mindful of COVID-19.

The other gentleman was a security expert and we listened to a reasonable discussion of his views on gun control; no need for assault rifles, but more people licensed to carry, he said. A discussion of the death penalty ensued over the flourless chocolate cake.

At lunch shortly after we boarded the return train in Grand Junction, Colo., we spoke at length with a couple from Houston who were on vacation and, after the question of where they were when Harvey struck, was settled (they were away and watched on television), we asked about what business they were in.

She said she was a health-care billing specialist and we expressed our appreciation for the complexity of her job. He said he was in a business that specialized in relining pipelines. I mentioned several pipeline issues and, in each case, his company was interested in applying its new technology to run a folded and then expandable composite lining through the pipeline making it stronger than the original pipes.