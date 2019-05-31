Wind gusts whipped the tops of a river birch where a sunlit orange oriole rode a slender branch back and forth in a wide arc.
I thought to myself as I watched, what must it be like to experience that motion?
Then, in an afterthought, I remembered: I’ve had that experience of violent motion, only I was riding 7,500 tons of steel and aluminum in heavy seas off the coast of Vietnam or during a typhoon in the Formosa (now Taiwan) Straits where our ship pitched and rolled for days in seas that crashed over our bow.
The memory of motion was on one of the sunny days of the Memorial Day weekend and it also made me think of my Navy friend Dave Haist.
Dave arrived on our ship in the South China Sea swinging from a line below a hovering helicopter. He was to work in air control and communications in support of our search and rescue mission for pilots shot down while bombing what then was North Vietnam.
Dave died several years ago, some 50 years after we served, of a cancer that was among those listed as “presumptive diseases” associated with exposure to Agent Orange, the dioxin-laced herbicide that was dumped in huge quantities — some 20 million gallons — to defoliate the Vietnam jungles.
Some of our conversation when Dave was so ill was on how to provide evidence that we were “boots on the ground” in Vietnam — at conferences with air force search and rescue that we attended on “Monkey Mountain” above Da Nang.
At the time, it was necessary to have had “boots on the ground” in order to qualify for VA benefits related to Agent Orange exposure.
For years, the VA resisted giving those benefits to the “Blue Water Navy” veterans, who served on ships offshore, even though their ships’ distilling systems used Agent Orange-tainted water to provide water for drinking, washing and cooking.
Australian scientists, studying the issue years ago, determined that the desalination concentrated the dioxin and for years Australia has compensated its blue water sailors who served alongside the Americans in the waters off Vietnam.
Now that appears to be changing.
Earlier this year, The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled 9-2 that blue water sailors are eligible for the same disability benefits as those who put boots on the ground or patrolled Vietnam’s inland rivers. The decision applies to an estimated 52,000 Navy veterans nationwide.
And the House of Representatives recently voted unanimously for the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, which would reflect the court’s decision about applying benefits to the sailors who served offshore. In April, a companion bill was introduced in the Senate with bipartisan sponsors.
And the VA secretary told a Senate committee in March that the VA would not appeal the court decision, which makes it likely that blue water navy veterans will begin to receive Agent-Orange related compensation and VA-paid health benefits.
The cost of those benefits has been estimated by veteran advocates at $l.1 billion over 10 years and $5.5 billion by the VA.
The cost of the post-9/11 wars have totaled more than $5.6 trillion, according to a report by the Cost of War Project at Brown University. The cost includes future obligations for veterans’ care and interest on the money the U.S. has borrowed to pay for the wars. These new costs presumably will be added on, a tiny fraction of the total.
We’ve just come through a time of remembrance, of honoring those who have died in service to their country. And now we are preparing to add to the recognition of sacrifice those who have succumbed a half-century later from their long-ago exposure to war.
As the now-presumed cause of my friend’s death from Agent Orange-linked disease suggests, war’s harms and costs now persist long in time and distance from the battle fields.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, said after offering support for the blue water sailor coverage, that he’d like to see the VA do more research on toxic exposures on the modern battlefield.
“The potential poisons on the battlefield are one of the greatest challenges of our time,” he said.
That, I would add, and figuring out how to pay for past wars and avoiding war in the future. Maybe it would be helpful to remember that the future toxicity of war may be universal, as in nuclear.
