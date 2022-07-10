Dave Skoloda: Become familiar with visionary county plan for 2050

Things will be looking good in La Crosse County in 2050.

The county, its communities and citizens will have secured a safe water supply, now threatened with pollution from forever chemicals. The area will have absorbed a projected growth in population without robbing from its supply of prime farmland. The economy will have prospered, in part because its natural resources — the beauty and quality of its woodlands and waters — will have been successfully protected. Wetlands will have been protected for their value in flood control, wildlife habitat and water purification. The county leads in its resilience to climate change after a successful shift to renewable energy sources. Local food sources will have been enhanced.

But there’s a catch to whether this rosy picture comes to pass.

That is whether the county and its citizens will have made use of the possibilities outlined in a document that comes under public scrutiny Monday at 5 p.m. in the County Board Room of the La Crosse County Administrative Center.

The months and years ahead will be fraught with difficult decisions on how citizens and their representatives in the municipalities set priorities and pay for needed programs.

For example, growth projections for the county suggest 5,000 additional acres of land will be needed for residential, commercial and industrial development over the next 20 years. The La Crosse County Comprehensive Plan offers a host of strategies to accomplish that expansion in an orderly way that doesn’t waste precious farmland.

The plan, which can be read online at the county website lacrossecounty.org/comprehensiveplan, urges action to “Direct new non-farm development to sites that would not adversely affect the operation of working lands.” And “Discourage the development of major subdivisions [defined as five or more lots) unless served by public water and sanitary sewer service.”

The plan also notes that it is projected that over the next 25 years, La Crosse County’s climate will experience: “Increases in temperatures of 6.5°F, with the greatest increases in the winter; Sixteen less nights a year with temperatures below 0°F; Twenty-four more days a year with temperatures above 90°F; More precipitation with more severe precipitation events; Less snow cover, deeper frost depth and more freeze-thaw cycles.”

How the county develops its resilience plans to deal with these climate changes, especially how the area will secure its energy and control pollution, will directly affect the health and comfort of all of us.

The tools available for these and other challenges are in the plan. It’s a good read and an extraordinary source for understanding the makeup of our home along the Great River. I probably won’t be around in 2050 to see how we did, but it’s encouraging in these troubled times to see that citizens who care about the future have volunteered their time on the board’s advisory committee to help think through such complicated questions — “taking into consideration various risks and opportunities,” as the planners put it.

Monica Kruse, county board chair, put it this way: “The world will be a very different place in 2050, but this document pays homage to our need to be visionary and to take seriously our responsibility to be caretakers of the earth for future generations. The Native American proverb, ‘We don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children,’ has guided our work in crafting this document and will, hopefully, guide those entrusted with its implementation.”

The opportunity remains to add your thoughts Monday evening. Don’t be shy. I asked Charlie Handy, county planner, a question about something on my mind recently — the potential for raising crops under raised solar panels, a dual use that may contribute to supplies of renewable energy without reducing food production.

He responded quickly: “Not specifically, but agricultural preservation and sustainability projects are both heavily supported in the goals of the plan.”

I’m pleased with that and with the work that’s gone into this. Kudos to the board and to the citizens who accepted the challenge to be visionary.