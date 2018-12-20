For snow lovers, the prospect of a winter storm drives us to hound the weather prediction websites for details on what’s to come — when, how much, whether the precipitation will be snow or rain and ice. I engage in wishful thinking, favoring the sites that match my hopes for snow to ski.
So it was on the weekend of Dec. 1 that I favored the AccuWeather app — a La Crosse forecast posted on Thursday for 4 to 8 inches on the weekend. Less satisfying was the National Weather Service forecast of a mix of rain and snow, temperatures around 32 with less than a half-inch Saturday and less than an inch on Saturday night.
The disparity in the forecasts weakened the case I was making to Gretchen on how much fun it would be to head to our little cabin in Minnesota to enjoy the storm closer to nature.
“It’ll be cozy in the cabin with the wood stove warming us and snow falling outside,” I said hopefully. She looked at me for a moment and then said, “We’ll see.”
Gretchen likes snow, too, but maybe not quite as much as I do. We also have to consider the logistics of a stay at our walk-in place — lugging water, preparing food that can be heated on the wood-fired stove and organizing gear, including sleeping bags. I admitted it would be a little more problematic in a snowstorm.
I went back to AccuWeather’s 4 to 8 prediction to improve my mood, but I had a reason to be skeptical: I had just read Michael Lewis’ book “The Fifth Risk.”
Lewis, the author whose titles include “The Big Short” and “Moneyball,” cited President Donald Trump’s nominations of unqualified people to fill some government jobs and leaving hundreds of positions without replacements as putting the effectiveness of government at risk.
His nomination of AccuWeather CEO Barry Myer as director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which includes the National Weather Service, was among his examples.
Myer’s nomination has been in limbo due to concerns that he lacks scientific background and about conflict of interest since his company uses the information provided by the National Weather Service, a part of NOAA, to make its forecasts. AccuWeather repackages data from NWS and sells it to clients and through its app where it makes money from advertising.
Further, NOAA is responsible for far more than weather forecasting. Its services, including climate research and fisheries management, affect about one-third of the nation’s gross domestic product, according to a previous administrator.
Lewis said that Myer once argued that the NWS should get out of the forecasting business, leaving it to private companies. He also suggested private services benefit from forecasts that are hyped. As in snow storm forecasts? I wondered.
We decided to go to the cabin and the storm didn’t disappoint on the bluffs. After our dinner of hot chowder and bread, we settled in the rocking chairs to read by headlamps as wind raged and the snow, sleet and rain turned to all snow overnight. I skied the next morning on six to eight inches of snow.
There was more rain and less snow in La Crosse. So, in a sense, depending on your location, you could find a forecast that was on the money. That reminded me of a briefing I attended as part of an environmental reporting seminar some years ago at the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information at Boulder, Colorado. We were told that forecasting precipitation remains a very difficult proposition.
I’ll continue to count on the National Weather Service’s cautious weather forecasts, but a peek at AccuWeather or Wunderground is irresistible when snow is a possibility.
As I wrote this on a Monday, AccuWeather forecasted three to six inches for Wednesday. NWS said maybe a wintry mix. A day later the AccuWeather forecast had changed to a few morning snow showers and NWS stuck with wintry mix. Without an offering of lots of snow, I lost interest.
