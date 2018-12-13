The day of reckoning is coming.
That’s the way Jim Steinhoff concluded a conversation about how Wisconsin can keep its water safe for human consumption.
The context was the report last month from the La Crosse County task force he chaired that called for local action on nitrate pollution. The task force was formed after testing indicated widespread contamination of home wells in the towns of Onalaska and Holland where permeable soils thinly cover groundwater.
The November report is unequivocal about agriculture’s culpability in the problem: “In Wisconsin, 90 percent of the groundwater nitrate contamination is estimated to have originated from agriculture, 9 percent from septic systems, and 1 percent from other sources.”
Five task force policy recommendations include proposals for public education and zoning changes to keep agriculture and housing apart. And there is a proposal to “rent or purchase lands currently used for row crops and replace with green spaces or land used for recreation.” So far, no action has been taken by the county on the recommendations.
The county testing and task force followed release of a state review in 2016 that revealed the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources had failed to notify the county of groundwater contamination indicated in its monitoring of the county’s only confined animal feeding operation, a 7,000-hog operation in the town of Onalaska.
Steinhoff, a retired county health official, said that the state’s laws allow agriculture “to basically not be responsible for contamination they cause.”
That deficiency likely will be part of the agenda as Democrat Gov.-elect Tony Evers takes office in January.
George Meyer, executive director of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, said water quality and quantity would be among the top two or three for the new administration, including contamination, wetland filling and regulation of high-capacity wells. The appointment of a new natural resources secretary will be closely watched for its potential of returning DNR to science-based management, including the effects and policy implications of climate-change science, which has been ignored by the Walker administration.
Meyer, who was Wisconsin Department of Natural resources secretary from 1993 to 2001, was among those who were asked for recommendations on who should serve as the new DNR secretary. Most of those he recommended were present or former professionals in the department, he said in an interview.
Scott Laeser, water program director of Clean Wisconsin, said “we will be asking the new administration to make addressing the drinking water contamination problems around the state a priority.”
He said awareness of the scale and scope of drinking water contamination is growing across the state. “From pathogen contamination in northeast Wisconsin to high nitrate levels in central and western Wisconsin to growing concern about well contamination in the southwest corner of the state, we clearly have a problem.”
“We hope both efforts to increase our understanding of what contamination is occurring through more robust sampling efforts and concrete steps to reduce contamination from known sources will be points of focus,” Laeser said.
State Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, said she would be happy if the bill she has sponsored that would force DNR to provide notification of contamination detected in monitoring wells were folded into a comprehensive bill.
Steinhoff acknowledged the difficulty of tracking and enforcing new regulations on water safety, particularly in the face of Wisconsin’s politically powerful agricultural industry.
But he added that prevention is key because once water is contaminated it’s hard to clean up.
“We want cheap food, but that comes at a real cost to the environment... We can pay now or pay later ... Our groundwater resource is slipping away from us and it’s not too much longer before it becomes an emergency.”
