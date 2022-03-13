Dave Skoloda: Copeland Bridge sidewalk presents a challenge all winter

A soft mush of dirty snow, salt and ice covered the sidewalk where a woman was standing in a cold wind next to her motorized wheelchair, a yellow plastic grocery bag dangling from one arm. She was stuck on the Copeland Avenue Bridge.

The sidewalk for more than a week in January had been a mix of packed snow and ice since a series of light snowfalls and then bitterly cold weather had made the salt ineffective. Snow and slush cleared by plows from the road had formed a ridge the length of the curb that had narrowed the bridge sidewalk.

It didn’t take much effort to straighten the rig and give the woman a push to where the sidewalk had been cleared. So soon she was on her way toward city hall a few blocks away. That’s where the debate about sidewalk clearing recently revealed the discontent with the city’s policy of ticketing those who hadn’t cleared their walks. How’s that for irony if you’re disabled and struggling with a neglected city sidewalk.

A few days later, while crossing the bridge, I met a man on a motorized wheelchair coming toward the bridge. I asked him if he has had problems crossing the bridge this winter. “All the time,” he said.

His name is Jason Mickelson and he serves on the city’s Committee for Citizens with Disabilities. The city is aware of the problem, he said. He referred me to Jeff Nylander, chair of the committee, who said in a phone interview that the two-year-old committee is working with the city to improve its compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

“One of the things we are pushing for is for the city to take responsibility for keeping open easy access” during snow events to important places and to coordinate with the bus routes so a person leaving the bus doesn’t face an uncleared sidewalk. He noted that the city has hired a consulting firm to study and help with ADA issues. He sees the efforts as a good way to spend some of the stimulus funds available to the city.

The Copeland bridge is one of the routes that has been identified as a problem. Pedestrians, motorized wheelchair and bike riders of all abilities using the bridge are vulnerable, with large trucks and cars passing only a few feet from them as they sometimes meet on the eight-foot-wide sidewalk that narrows even more in winter when slush and ice build up over the curb.

I think of this when I recall the plans for the major development in River Point District that may add some 400 to 800 housing units in the area just northwest of the Copeland bridge. Promotional material for the development describes the easy access to downtown as one of the main features. Not so much sometimes.

Yes, there is a foot and bike bridge that connects to Riverside Park, but the shortest route to city hall and county buildings and the rest of downtown is across the Copeland bridge. The bridge also sees increased pedestrian traffic to Festival Foods in recent years from new apartment and condominium projects nearby.

According to city planners, the bridge on Copeland is a state facility and therefore subject to the state’s prioritization of funding improvements. There are no immediate plans for better motorized wheelchair, bike and pedestrian crossing, I was told. When that day comes, the planners might check out the new bridge in St. Paul that carries four lanes of Dale Street over I-94 — four lanes with concrete barriers protecting 16-foot sidewalks.

Meanwhile, bridge pedestrians, bikers and motorized wheelchair riders will appreciate the city clearing the sidewalk as promptly as it requires the city’s home owners to clear theirs. The members of the Committee for Citizens with Disabilities will expect no less.

