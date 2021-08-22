Dave Skoloda: Demand urgent action on climate change

There is something about a 2-inch-per-hour rainstorm that rivets one’s attention. From our condo windows downtown I watched the La Crosse River rise during the recent storms. The murky brown water boiled like a pot of pasta as it carried toward the Mississippi River its load of silt and, at one point, a leafy silver maple tree torn from the banks.
What an appropriate backdrop, I thought, to the debate going on at the time in the U.S. Senate on spending trillions of dollars for the nation’s well being, including its infrastructure, public health and climate change.
Our nation, indeed, our world, is experiencing a crescendo of climate change calamities, including our own recent weekend-long deluge. And all the senators represent citizens affected by climate change. What don’t they get about this to have waited so long to act?
Whether you were seeing streets and basements flooded and roads closed, breathing smoke from the fires devastating parts of the west or sweltering in Seattle, there was ample evidence that the costs of ignoring the buildup of carbon dioxide from fossil fuel burning have become universal; there is no escaping the consequences of our neglect. We share stories about the impacts of climate change. For example, our friends returning from a visit in San Francisco reported their Amtrak train creeping through Glenwood Canyon in Colorado on train tracks that had been covered with rockfall and mudslides.
I-70 next to the tracks has been closed for weeks and may not open for a long time due to damage. The slide was caused by an intense rainstorm on a mountainside denuded by forest fire — a double whammy of climate-related disasters.
The state of Colorado is asking the federal government for $116 million to fund repairs to the highway and make improvements to alternative routes.
On another personal note, our grandchildren in Colorado at the time of the Senate debate were breathing air described as unhealthy in a weather service warning. A plume of smoke from a California fire was to blame. Wildfire smoke has reached here as well. Now and for the foreseeable future, such plumes of wildfire smoke will reach across the nation, from time to time making the outdoors unsuitable for activities for persons with health issues such as asthma. And the fire season has just started.
A new report from National Public Radio reminds us that forest fires, made more likely by the rising temperatures associated with climate change, can happen anywhere, even Wisconsin.
“One of the first things I ask people is, ‘How many fires do you think there’s been in Wisconsin so far this year?’” says Lara Hayes, who works with homeowners in forested areas for Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources. The response is “almost always under 10,” she says. “Right now, as of the last time I looked, it was 675.”
NPR used the Peshtigo Fire of 1871 that killed some 1,200 people as an example of the vulnerability of Midwest woodlands to fire.
An ecologist noted that it wasn’t a matter of if a forest fire might burn, but when. And since the Peshtigo fire, NPR noted, one of every three homes in the United States has been built in the Wildland-Urban Interface — the woodlands and grasslands now tinder dry that have seen residential development as cities have spilled into the countryside.
The orange-ball sunsets we have seen recently are just a hint of the apocalyptic red of the fires that we see in news accounts.
So this is the world that we live in, a world with increased risk to infrastructure, health and welfare due to intense storms, rising heat and fire. As I write this, 34 states are under a heat wave advisory.
What it amounts to is that Congress has no choice; it must act to cut greenhouse gasses made by burning fossil fuel and the leaking of methane, a potent contributor to global warming. Half measures, such as mitigation (finding ways to remove and store carbon) and adaptation (moving inland from rising seas, for example), are needed, but not sufficient to prevent a hell-like future for our grandchildren and their children. That’s the word from the recent report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.