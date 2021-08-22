Dave Skoloda: Demand urgent action on climate change

I-70 next to the tracks has been closed for weeks and may not open for a long time due to damage. The slide was caused by an intense rainstorm on a mountainside denuded by forest fire — a double whammy of climate-related disasters.

The state of Colorado is asking the federal government for $116 million to fund repairs to the highway and make improvements to alternative routes.

On another personal note, our grandchildren in Colorado at the time of the Senate debate were breathing air described as unhealthy in a weather service warning. A plume of smoke from a California fire was to blame. Wildfire smoke has reached here as well. Now and for the foreseeable future, such plumes of wildfire smoke will reach across the nation, from time to time making the outdoors unsuitable for activities for persons with health issues such as asthma. And the fire season has just started.

A new report from National Public Radio reminds us that forest fires, made more likely by the rising temperatures associated with climate change, can happen anywhere, even Wisconsin.