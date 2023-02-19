Tom Heberlein, the UW-Madison professor who launched what became an annual state celebration of ecologist Aldo Leopold’s legacy, visited Viroqua and Coon Valley to learn more about his family’s connections with Leopold. These were connections that he did not know about during many of the years he taught from Leopold’s work.

Heberlein, emeritus professor of community and environmental sociology, organized, in 2000, “Lodi Reads Leopold,” in which community members in Lodi read out loud the entirety of “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold’s landmark conservation book. Other communities picked up on that and, in 2004, Gov. James Doyle signed legislation designating the first full weekend in March Aldo Leopold Weekend across Wisconsin.

Leopold is known particularly in Vernon County and by soil conservationists everywhere for his role in bringing the Civilian Conservation Corps to Coon Valley in 1934 to start the nation’s first demonstration of changing agricultural practices to control soil erosion.

So one can imagine Tom’s surprise years ago when his father told him that he had once met Leopold and thought he was a bum.

The story goes that Tom’s dad, Charles, was preparing food for a meeting of the Tri-County Conservation Club in Portage in 1948 and a guy came in dressed in shabby field clothes and, thinking he was a bum off the railroad, his father went over to ask him to leave only to find out that he was the evening’s speaker. Leopold had come to the meeting directly from his work at his now-iconic Shack 10 miles away. It was to be his last public appearance; he died the following Wednesday fighting a grass fire.

Tom told this story over dinner at the Driftless Cafe in Viroqua when he and his wife Betty Thomson, also a sociologist, came to the area to enjoy the Driftless Area in its fall colors and to confirm some details of his family’s connection to Leopold. We’ve stayed in touch for nearly 50 years since our paths crossed in Lodi where Gretchen and I owned the weekly newspaper and Tom was teaching in the Rural Sociology Department at UW-Madison.

Tom always wondered why his father waited some 25 years to mention the encounter with Leopold in an offhand way; Tom had been quoting Leopold in his work all those years after first reading” A Sand County Almanac” in 1963 when he received it as a gift as an undergraduate at University of Chicago.

Other details of his family’s connection to that legacy were more elusive as they visited the Viroqua and Coon Valley libraries and the Vernon County Historical Society Museum.

Tom found records at the library and museum in Viroqua confirming that his uncle Carl F. Heberlein served as superintendent for the Coon Valley project from 1934 to its completion in 1937. He wondered if his uncle’s connection to the project and his role as president of the Tri-County club had been the link to Leopold that brought him to the meeting as speaker.

He found a record that his uncle had participated in a cotton tail sighting survey at Coon Valley in November 1936.

Tom made the following notes: “Records revealed that C.F. Heberlein was acting superintendent beginning on September 3, 1934, and then superintendent from November 1, 1934 until his resignation on August 18, 1937, when he resigned at a salary of $26,000 per year ($53,590 in current dollars). The camp was officially closed on June 30, 1937 so Carl stayed on after the official closing. Prior to his promotion in 1934 Carl was Assistant Superintendent in charge of materials and crews.” But there is no link in the records to confirm a family rumor that Uncle Carl had been a hunting and fishing companion to Leopold. However, Heberlein’s family links to Leopold now are part of Wisconsin’s Leopold lore.