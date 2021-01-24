Dave Skoloda: Future potential threats should concern Senate

Wired magazine came in the mail in the immediate aftermath of the attempted insurrection against the government inflamed by then-President Trump. The black tone of the cover was as dark as my mood. It bore the title “A History of the Next World War.” Gloomy, but it cast itself as a vaccine of sorts. An admirer of vaccines, I decided to read it.
The entire February issue is an excerpt from a new book, “2034: A Novel of the Next World War,” that imagines a conflict with China, a technological nightmare in which U.S. forces initially are overwhelmed by powerful cyberweapons. The authors are U.S. Admiral James Stavridis, a former supreme allied commander of NATO, and Eliot Ackerman, a novelist who served five tours of duty as a Marine in Iraq and Afghanistan and a term as a White House fellow during the Obama administration.
The Wired editors describe their decision to feature the novel as “another vaccine against disaster” similar to the efforts to describe the worst-case scenarios during the Cold War to make the “unthinkable as vivid as possible.” They cited the TV movie “The Day After” that depicted the aftermath of nuclear war in a Kansas town.
While the editors saw the novel as a “vaccine” against “sleepwalking into a war with China,” I see it as compelling evidence why the Senate must convict the impeached president and bar him from holding future office. Imagine a compulsive, ill-informed commander-in-chief known to be dismissive of intelligence briefings returning to that role in a future so fraught with danger as is being widely feared — and vividly imagined in the novel.
Stavridis worries about the sense that the US and China could be edging “potentially into a real war.” He noted in comments in Wired about the novel that “in every dimension since we started writing the book (during the Trump administration), the relationship with China has worsened.”
And he noted that Russia, while a diminished power, could still play a spoiler role along with Iran against us.
I recall how Trump sided with the Russians in the past, as in the Helsinki, Finland, summit when he believed Russian President Putin over U.S. intelligence regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The commander in chief remained dismissive when intelligence briefs said Russians were offering a bounty to Taliban-linked militants to kill Americans in Afghanistan. He called it a hoax. But the briefings provide what the commander-in-chief needs to know to make informed decisions about such issues as, in this case, whether Russia is friend or foe — friend as Trump has claimed, or foe, as in a demonstrated threat to our armed forces.
So with that context, imagine a president with that kind of record facing the confusion following a devastating attack by Chinese forces on U.S. Navy ships in the South China Sea. That’s where Admiral Stavidis believes such a confrontation between the super powers could happen. Potential for conflict now is in the freedom-of-navigation transits by U.S. ships in waters China claims are territorial — a mission the novel imagines as the beginning of the novel’s war. It’s an area of the world I’m familiar with, having spent much of my three years in the Navy aboard a guided missile destroyer there more than 50 years ago during the Vietnam War. China was a supporter of North Vietnam. Our ship was mainly engaged in search and rescue but on occasion we were tasked to sail toward the Chinese island of Hainan. Contacts would appear on our air search radar —fighters rising to meet the threat. We’d come about. The contacts would disappear. This cat and mouse business has been going on a long time. What could go wrong?
A lot, the novel suggests.
Spoiler alert: We are left in the dark at the end of the excerpt after the U.S. retaliates with a tactical nuclear strike against a Chinese naval base. What comes next may be revealed when the book comes out in March.
Meanwhile, the authors have offered their vaccine — the depiction of the unthinkable, the sleepwalk into a nuclear war. Also unthinkable is any possibility that a dangerous, incompetent, disgraced ex-president could have any future role in deciding the nation’s fate in dangerous times. There is a way to keep that from happening. The Senate should use it.