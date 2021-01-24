Dave Skoloda: Future potential threats should concern Senate

Stavridis worries about the sense that the US and China could be edging “potentially into a real war.” He noted in comments in Wired about the novel that “in every dimension since we started writing the book (during the Trump administration), the relationship with China has worsened.”

And he noted that Russia, while a diminished power, could still play a spoiler role along with Iran against us.

I recall how Trump sided with the Russians in the past, as in the Helsinki, Finland, summit when he believed Russian President Putin over U.S. intelligence regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The commander in chief remained dismissive when intelligence briefs said Russians were offering a bounty to Taliban-linked militants to kill Americans in Afghanistan. He called it a hoax. But the briefings provide what the commander-in-chief needs to know to make informed decisions about such issues as, in this case, whether Russia is friend or foe — friend as Trump has claimed, or foe, as in a demonstrated threat to our armed forces.