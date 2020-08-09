Dave Skoloda: Hacks, attacks and a blank GPS

Other news sources, including the Guardian, said that it wasn’t clear how the company had received the means of recovering from the attack. In all, my connection was down for almost a week — not much of a burden. Nonetheless, it leaves one with a sense of vulnerability.

Interestingly, all of this was playing out about the same time as President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with Axios, Trump was asked if he had asked Putin about allegations the Russians had paid for bounties on U.S soldiers in Afghanistan. Trump dismissed the allegation as he has other reports of Russia’s malign actions toward American interests.

Yes, Russian meddling in the 2016 election was egregious, insulting and, depending on your view of the outcome of the election, a great injury to our democracy. And the same campaign of disinformation and fake ads has already begun in the 2020 election campaign.

Trump famously sided with Putin in 2018 at the Helsinki summit denying U.S. intelligence regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election — action confirmed by congressional investigations.