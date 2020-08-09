Dave Skoloda: Hacks, attacks and a blank GPS

Russian interference in our lives is increasing, as I was rudely reminded last week when my fitness tracker refused to function properly.
Security analysts blamed the problem on a cyber-attacker using software produced by a Russian criminal organization.
On Thursday, July 22, Garmin Connect, the iPhone app associated with my watch, said that the server for Garmin, the maker of watches and navigation systems, was down for maintenance. Attempted contacts on succeeding days through the weekend produced the same message.
Finally, on Monday, the company admitted its operations had been invaded by so-called malware that was demanding a ransom of $10 million.
According to a report on the Wired magazine website, Garmin’s operations were hit by the WastedLocker ransomware, “a relatively new strain associated with the Russian criminal hacking group Evil Corp.”
Wired continued, “This doesn’t necessarily mean that Evil Corp itself targeted Garmin; ransomware-for-hire services are common among criminal hackers. But Evil Corp’s alleged leader Maksim Yakubets was indicted by the Department of Justice in November for his alleged involvement in stealing hundreds of millions of dollars through Evil Corp’s decade-plus ransomware attack spree. At the beginning of December, the Treasury Department also sanctioned Evil Corp, including specific members such as Yakubets.”
Other news sources, including the Guardian, said that it wasn’t clear how the company had received the means of recovering from the attack. In all, my connection was down for almost a week — not much of a burden. Nonetheless, it leaves one with a sense of vulnerability.
Interestingly, all of this was playing out about the same time as President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In an interview with Axios, Trump was asked if he had asked Putin about allegations the Russians had paid for bounties on U.S soldiers in Afghanistan. Trump dismissed the allegation as he has other reports of Russia’s malign actions toward American interests.
Yes, Russian meddling in the 2016 election was egregious, insulting and, depending on your view of the outcome of the election, a great injury to our democracy. And the same campaign of disinformation and fake ads has already begun in the 2020 election campaign.
Trump famously sided with Putin in 2018 at the Helsinki summit denying U.S. intelligence regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election — action confirmed by congressional investigations.
So against this backdrop, the story of the Russian criminal organization blamed for the ransomware used in the attack on Garmin is small potatoes compared with the gross election cyber intrusions and other aggressive acts by Russia against the United States and its citizens.
But it does demonstrate how deep and personal the assault has become.
One wonders how long Congress and the Trump administration will wait to forcefully push back against Russian actions of all kinds against our interests.
The Rand Corporation blog made the following observation last year: “Russian cyber-attacks would appear to represent the paramount threat to U.S. critical infrastructure. Russian hacking operations have included major components of cyber warfare activities, including cyber espionage and influence operations. Some of these hacking units have operated as a function of Russia’s Federal Security Service while others have been backed by the Russian military intelligence agency, the GRU.”
In 2018, the Trump administration accused Russia of engineering a series of cyber-attacks that targeted American and European nuclear power plants and water and electric systems, and could have sabotaged or shut power plants off at will.
Even so, Trump has chummy conversations with Putin without demanding a stop to the undeclared cyber-warfare, including that which is being waged against our election in 2020.
Once my fitness monitor begins to function properly again, I’ll be able to tell more accurately how my heart rate rises with each report of Russian divisive lies on social media.
It will give me a better sleep score when Congress and the White House step up protections for the election and the our security vulnerability to cyber-attacks of all kinds.
