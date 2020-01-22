Dave Skoloda: Heed Lincoln's words about upholding law

Abraham Lincoln warned of mob violence and lack of respect for law in a 1838 speech titled, “The Perpetuation of our Political Institutions.” “I mean the increasing disregard for law which pervades the country; the growing disposition to substitute the wild and furious passions, in lieu of the sober judgment of Courts ...”

Lincoln told an audience in Springfield, Ill., on Jan. 27, 1838, that the danger posed to political institutions would not come from abroad. “If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How the nation could “fortify” against this threat, he said, was simple:

“Let every American, every lover of liberty, every well-wisher to his posterity, swear by the blood of the Revolution, never to violate in the least particular, the laws of the country; and never to tolerate their violation by others ... Let every man remember that to violate the law, is to trample on the blood of his father, and to tear the charter of his own, and his children’s liberty... Let it be taught in schools, in seminaries, and in colleges — let it be preached from the pulpit, proclaimed in legislative halls, and enforced in courts of justice. And, in short, let it become the political religion of the nation...”