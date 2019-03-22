Lenny Matiak, of Lenny’s Shoe Repair, studied a leather slip-on Danner boot he held in his hands.
A cobbler for some 50 years, he said it would be easy to fix the shredded soft leather lining in the heel. He added that he didn’t need to resole the shoes as I had requested.
“There’s plenty of sole there,” he said, adding that he could simply restore the traction to the worn sole by cutting groves in a cross-hatch pattern.
Which he did, at a modest cost, I think it was $20, compared to a cost of $125 for a similar model on the Danner website.
The leather, polished from time to time, was still in good shape so repairing the shoes made sense. I was also saving the economic and environmental cost if the 20-year-old shoes had been discarded.
Those costs are adding up in this age of cheap imports from China — both shoes and clothing.
Americans now discard nearly 12 million tons of footwear and clothing a year, as of 2015, according to an Environmental Protection Agency assessment. That compares with 1.4 million tons in 1960.
If that waste were to be reduced — from more recycling, repair or by not buying so much in the first place — the carbon footprint, the greenhouse gas emissions associated with either manufacturing or landfill disposal could be the equivalent of taking hundreds of thousands of cars off the roads, according to the EPA analysis. Those greenhouse gas emissions are contributing to climate change.
But making that kind of adjustment in our behavior will be difficult in a society and economy based on consumption.
For one thing, most of us no longer patch and repair clothing as was done in the past. I remember my grandmother unraveling the toes of woolen socks she had knit for me then re-knitting them in a larger size.
But I digress.
Rather than the patches on barn clothes I used to see in a relative’s farm house, we now see pants pre-torn or pre-faded as a bizarre fashion statement.
And EPA’s description of footwear and clothing as “nondurable goods” that “generally last less than three years” expresses a low expectation about wearing out our clothes.
I confess I have many clothes older than three years, which probably says more about quantity of clothes than durability — not wearing any one thing often enough to wear it out.
Donating used clothing to charities is recommended in hopes they will be sold and reused, but some of those donations may be unsalable and wind up in bales bound for fabric recycling or discarded in a landfill if the market for recycled fabric weakens.
A Bloomberg article last year said “that cycle is breaking down. Fashion trends are accelerating, new clothes are becoming as cheap as used ones, and poor countries are turning their backs on the secondhand trade. Without significant changes in the way that clothes are made and marketed, this could add up to an environmental disaster in the making.”
The article cited as an example of market problems a company in India making relief blankets from recycled wool. Their success was undercut by a Chinese company making new fleece relief blankets.
Lenny’s highly skilled ability to repair shoes is not immune from the pressures of how we make and buy footwear.
In a 15-year period ended in 2013, according to a study out of City University of New York, numbers of shoe repair shops in the United States dwindled from 60,000 to 7,000. “The decline is the result of a vast influx of cheap footwear from abroad that makes it cheaper to replace shoes than to repair them,” the report said. The decline was expected to continue.
Still, there is some reason for optimism in a growing awareness of the impact of consumption, both economic and environmental. Companies such as Nike, Eileen Fisher, Patagonia and North Face tout their sustainability creds, urging reuse, repair and recycling and offering products made of recycled materials.
One such product is Nike Grind used in making some shoes and in producing play surfaces. “There are over 10,000 surfaces around the world made from our surplus manufacturing materials such as rubber, foam, fiber, leather and textile blends,” Nike reports.
Nike says it is moving toward a zero-waste future.
“We want a world where everyone can thrive on a healthy planet. To achieve it, we have a role to play in combating climate change. We must reduce our impact and help the rest of our industry do so as well,” Nike says.
Admirable.
Lenny is doing his part. What about the rest of us?
