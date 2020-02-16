Dave Skoloda: Investment in UW veterinarians pays dividends

The Super Bowl fame that recently came to Scout, a golden retriever, and the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine had its roots in the state’s politics more than 40 years ago.
Scout, a cancer survivor, was featured in a Super Bowl ad as a “Lucky Dog” alongside UW-Madison faculty and staff who were part of the dog’s treatment.
According to UW, the “Lucky Dog” ad went viral even before it was seen by some 100 million viewers of the game.
The ad, placed by Scout’s dog dad, WeatherTech founder and CEO David MacNeil in gratitude for Scout’s treatment, urged viewers to donate to the vet school’s cancer research efforts.
When I saw the ad, I immediately thought of our longtime friend Larry Smith, a veterinarian in Lodi where Gretchen and I owned the weekly newspaper in the late 1970s.
Larry at the time was chair of the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association’s legislative committee that was advocating for the state to build a veterinary school to meet the need for food animal veterinarians to work with the state’s farmers.
He recalled the work of convincing legislators: “It was a necessary thing for Wisconsin,” Larry said when I called him. The advocates succeeded in getting legislative approval in 1979, some 32 years after the University Board of Regents had proposed building such a school.
The long-sought school is now more than 40 years old and its accomplishments represent “an amazing investment by the citizens of the state of Wisconsin,” according to Dean Mark Markel.
Markel said in an email and followup phone conversation that the school has produced some 2,500 graduates, the majority practicing in Wisconsin, and has benefited both animal and human health.
Gov. Lee Dreyfus signed the bill that included $28 million for the school (nearly $100 million in today’s dollars). And now the state is making an additional investment with a $124 million expansion set to get underway in 2021. The cost includes $90 million in state funds and the remainder in donations and grants.
“So much of what’s known globally today about how best to diagnose and treat devastating diseases such as cancer originated in veterinary medicine,” Markel said in a news release recently.
The release cited clinical trials in pet dogs with naturally occurring nasal tumors in the early 2000s at UW Veterinary Care that led to widespread use of TomoTherapy in human medicine.
Developed at UW–Madison, a machine “uses CT-guided radiation treatments to attack cancer with pinpoint accuracy while sparing nearby healthy tissues — a form of treatment that Scout benefited from.”
It should not escape our notice, given the current threat of a pandemic viral infection, that the Wisconsin Influenza Research Institute, is housed at the school.
Yoshihiro Kawaoka, a professor of pathobiological sciences in the School of Veterinary Medicine, is an internationally renowned leader in the study of viruses and infectious disease, according to the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, which has filed dozens of new patents, resulting in royalties of more than $24 million in the past 12 years, according to a UW release.
WARF, which helped establish the institute and has donated $15 million toward the school expansion, continues to work with Kawaoka and several other SVM researchers.
So an “amazing investment” by state taxpayers?
I’d say so.
Still, there is this. Larry, now retired, served both the large animals of the area’s farms and small companion animals. He worked long hours to keep up with the demand for his services. He noted now that most of the graduates of the school go into small animal practices and research. “We’re still short of food animal vets,” he said. But you can’t tell people what to do once they have the degree, he added.
The American Veterinary Medical Association spokesperson gave the following response to my email question about the shortage: “Yes, there are recognized food-animal veterinarian shortages in parts of Wisconsin and other areas of the country, threatening both human and animal health.” The Jackson, Trempealeau and Eau Claire counties area is one of six regions in Wisconsin identified by USDA as shortage areas.
A USDA loan program that pays up to $25,000 a year toward the student loan debt of veterinarians who agree to serve in a shortage area is so popular that applications routinely exceed available funding, according to AMVA.
The president-elect of the AVMA, Dr. Doug Kratt, a La Crosse veterinarian, was in Washington last week lobbying for more funding for the loan program.
Meanwhile, at the Influenza Research Institute in Madison, Professor Kawaoka is preparing to study 2019-nCoV, the coronavirus that has killed at least 1,018 people as of Feb. 10.
Among the research questions is “how the virus causes illness and what cells the virus is capable of infecting. The results of the work could be used to help develop treatments and vaccines to protect people against infection,” according to a UW release.
One more measure of the value of the state’s investment so long ago.
Longtime journalist Dave Skoloda resides in La Crosse.