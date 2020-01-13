Dave Skoloda: Is bigger better for dairy, environment?

Just before Christmas, an area dairyman I’ve known for some time told me that he had sold his dairy cows; the low milk prices and mounting costs of operations had made it impossible for him to continue, he said with a rueful smile.

His exit from milk production maybe didn’t show up as one of the 800 Wisconsin dairy farms that went out of business in 2019; his farm has other enterprises that will continue so he didn’t want me to identify him.

But his account of the sale of his herd put a face, and not a happy one, on the story of the painful condition of dairying in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the country because of the milk surplus and resulting low dairy prices.

And if you are wondering why there is such a surplus of milk, the Arizona Republic newspaper ran an in-depth study late in December that gives us a clue.

Seven giant farms “are draining Arizona’s aquifers,” the paper reported, one of them a huge dairy CAFO (confined animal feeding operation) that plans to increase its number of cattle in Arizona to 150,000.

The same company, Riverside LLC, based in Morris, Minn., has 60,000 milk cows in western Minnesota in nine dairies and is building more, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.