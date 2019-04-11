When Gretchen and I bought a condo unit downtown in La Crosse, we didn’t know we were going to have lakeshore property.
But that was the state of the La Crosse River in flood this spring as snowmelt and the Mississippi River flood kept the La Crosse River out of its banks with its bottom lands and vast marsh covered in water.
And so it was that one of the first acts in one of the greatest shows on Earth — the spring bird migration on the Mississippi Flyway — was played out on the lake-like waters just upstream of the Copeland Avenue bridge: the mating ritual of the bufflehead, North America’s smallest diving duck.
On a sunny morning recently, three bufflehead males in their sophisticated breeding plumage — white body, black back, large white disc-shaped patch on their heads — showed off their athletic skills for a considerably more drab single female.
They made short, fast flights and skidded into the water near her then bobbed their large heads with raised crest as if well pleased with their efforts.
The female’s response? Not so enthused. She flew a short distance up river. They repeated their efforts with the same result. After several more exchanges, but way too soon for my interest in them, they all flew off, perhaps to continue on their way to their main breeding range in southern Canada.
That’s according to All About Birds, a website (allaboutbirds.org) of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology that notes buffleheads breed near ponds and lakes in boreal forest and aspen parkland of Canada and Alaska, with isolated populations in the western United States. Notably for the interconnectedness of life in nature, the Bufflehead’s breeding range is limited by the distribution of Northern Flickers, which are their main source of nesting cavities.
If the bufflehead had stayed longer, I might have seen their remarkable skill in diving. “To dive, bufflehead compress their plumage to squeeze out air, then give a slight forward leap and plunge powerfully downward. They hold their wings tightly against their bodies underwater and use only their feet to propel themselves. At the end of a dive, they may bob to the surface like a cork.”
All of this is prelude to the incredible diversity and complexity of the spectacle that will be passing through in the month or so ahead.
Bufflehead are among the earliest arrivals in the annual migration, just one of the some 326 species that use the Mississippi Flyway each year. The clouds of birds that pass by, often while we sleep, are so vast that they are tracked by radar and reported as thousands per kilometer by a Cornell Lab website called BirdCast. One can see if any given day will be good for watching birds.
But enjoy the show while you can. Many bird species are declining, mainly due to loss of habitat.
For example, bufflehead are losing habitat due to clearcutting of boreal forest in Canada.
Craig Thompson, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources biologist, provided other examples including the yellow-billed cuckoo, a “steeply declining” species that migrates to our area some 5,000 miles from its wintering ground south of the Amazon Basin.
Researchers cite as among the reasons for decline, the loss of forest land to cattle raising in Colombia where the cuckoos and many other species stop to feed to fuel their long flight northward.
The birds also need to refuel along the Mississippi Flyway and are affected by development of habitat and the spread of invasive species that provide none of the food they need compared to native vegetation.
So, in a way, one can look at the bird migration as a canary in the coal mine — an indicator of whether birds will survive the human-caused damage to the environment, including climate change.
It is perhaps a measure as well of whether we have the will to ensure the future well-being of the Earth and all its inhabitants, including us.
For the birds, there is hope in the international organizations working to save habitat in South and Central America.
And the U.S. has reauthorized the Land And Water Conservation Fund, an important support for conserving habitat.
In Wisconsin, the Knowles Nelson Stewardship Fund is up for renewal, a test of the state’s conservation ethic. And individuals can help by planting native species in yards, according to Thompson.
Meanwhile, the migration is on. Enjoy the show.
Bird walks scheduled
One good way to see migrating birds is to participate in the 6:30 a.m. bird walks led by Pat and Bobbie Wilson and Dan Jackson for four weeks set to begin April 23. The hikes are Tuesdays in the La Crosse River Marsh, meeting at the Myrick Center parking lot, and Thursdays in Hixon Forest, meeting at the parking lot off Milson Court. Jackson said they may have to reconsider the start date if the water “doesn’t come down drastically in the marsh.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.