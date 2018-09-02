Was it a big mistake not to vote for John McCain for president in 2008?
That thought occurred to me when, after his death, I read a recap of Sen. McCain’s support for taking action on climate change.
Climate change, after all, is at the top of my list of concerns for the future wellbeing of my family — and the world, for that matter.
As it turned out, President Barack Obama said in his State of the Union Address in 2015 that “No challenge – no challenge – poses a greater threat to future generations than climate change.” But he wasn’t able to muster the support needed from Congress. Might McCain have had the muscle to bring the Republican party on board?
As early as 2001, McCain was urging his colleagues to set mandatory caps on U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. According to Bloomberg Environment, he told senators that a scientific consensus was emerging that temperatures were on the rise and that there was stronger evidence that most of the observed warming during the last 50 years could be attributed to human activities.
McCain continued to introduce and back a cap-and-trade bill that was twice voted down and capping emissions was part of his platform in 2008.
He cast a deciding vote against a Republican effort to repeal limits of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. And he was among the few Republicans who didn’t back President Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris climate accord.
Reflecting on this comes on the heels of dramatic rainfall and flooding in Wisconsin — the massive flash flooding throughout our region last week, the storm in Madison that has caused more than $100 million in damage and an earlier storm in northern Wisconsin that caused extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure.
We have been warned time and time again by scientists that climate change will bring us more intense storms among other negative effects.
Here’s what President Obama had to say about it in 2015: “I’ve heard some folks try to dodge the evidence by saying they’re not scientists; that we don’t have enough information to act. Well, I’m not a scientist, either. But you know what – I know a lot of really good scientists at NASA, and NOAA, and at our major universities. The best scientists in the world are all telling us that our activities are changing the climate, and if we do not act forcefully, we’ll continue to see rising oceans, longer, hotter heat waves, dangerous droughts and floods, and massive disruptions that can trigger greater migration, conflict, and hunger around the globe.” He noted that 14 of the 15 warmest years on record have all fallen in the first 15 years of this century.
Since then, 2017 became the third warmest year on record and for the third consecutive year, every state across the contiguous U.S. and Alaska experienced above-average annual temperatures, according to NOAA.
The need for action on climate has become more urgent with each passing year. But the Trump administration has remained in denial and in Wisconsin, the Walker administration has failed to make the connection that was spelled out in the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts in 2011.
Walker and his Department of Natural Resources did not embrace their role in helping the state understand climate change and prepare strategies to deal with its impacts. Mention of climate change was removed from state websites.
While the state should take a role, and it should be an issue in the upcoming election, the key to the future is congressional action.
It pains me to think that I might have cast a vote that would have made that happen. I disagree with Republicans on many issues, but there is this: It seems unlikely that Donald Trump would have emerged as a political force under a McCain presidency.
I considered voting for McCain; I admired his military service and the importance of that as background for a president and I felt a certain camaraderie because of my own Navy service. But then he named Sarah Palin as his vice presidential running mate and that was a deal killer.
Mea culpa.
