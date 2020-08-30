Dave Skoloda: Nature brings bounty of blessings

Exposure to nature is said to give relief from the anxieties and stress of life with the pandemic, news of climate change disasters and the anger and angst of the presidential election campaign.
A study by the La Crosse County Health Department pointed out a few years ago that time in nature has sometimes been prescribed by physicians to reduce stress. “In the last decade,” a local health official in the department’s Nature Connection program wrote, “the number of studies linking nature and health has skyrocketed. The mental-health benefits appear endless, including reduced levels of stress, anxiety and depression.”
There’s a dose of this mental-health treatment awaiting anyone in need along the La Crosse River Marsh trails, where the season has produced a profusion of blooming plants.
For example, thick stands of evening primrose are in bloom along the Asfoor trail from Copeland Avenue to Monitor. There’s nothing prim about his odd plant, with shaggy, long leaves on a reddish stem that rises up to six feet tall.
On it are delicate, four-petal yellow blossoms. The primrose is a native biennial plant, but risks being labeled a weed for its habit of spreading and being tough to eradicate where it’s not wanted.
The city’s mowing policy has allowed native plants to grow and the visitor’s experience is richer because of the chance to closely examine the intricate structure of the primrose blossoms. The stigma of the bloom, which receives the pollen, forms a pretty pale yellow cross.
And there is this: The evening primrose gives a signal of the cooler season to come, for even as it shows its summer blossoms, the lower leaves are beginning to turn a soft shade of red. So we are reminded life will go on after Nov. 3, regardless of the outcome of the vote.
Similarly, the leaves of another prominent native plant along the trail, Indian hemp, will soon begin to turn to yellow, adding to the autumn beauty along the trails and their role in calming our jangled nerves.
The indigenous people of the area used these native plants for other medical needs, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture plant guide.
The hemp was dried, crushed and then snuffed to treat coughs. “The root was made into a tea and was used to help a baby’s cold, earache, headache, nervousness, dizziness, worms and insanity,” according to the guide.
And some native Americans used the stem of the evening primrose and the juices of its leaves to soothe skin inflammation, swelling and bruises, according to USDA. “A tea was made from the plant and used as a dietary aid or stimulant to treat laziness and ‘overfatness.’”
I find it appealing that I share the appreciation for the medical efficacy of these fascinating plants with indigenous people, if only as a part of the overall mental-health support from nature.
Even as we extol nature’s healing powers, however, we know that all is not well for nature; California is on fire, climate change is amplifying the effects of violent weather, including the rainstorms we’ve experienced in our region and the tropical storms and hurricanes being forecast.
Oceans are rising and Arctic ice melting. We know for a fact that nature is in peril and we must confront the human causes of climate change, especially the burning of fossil fuels.
So we will be in urgent need of acting for nature in all the seasons to come. I will be voting in November for the politicians who have demonstrated their support for such action and who pledge to make nature forever our refuge, our life-sustaining community of which, as Aldo Leopold famously said, we are but a part.
Meanwhile, for now, in this moment, there is nature just a walk away whether on your block, a trail or park. See you out there, seeking sanity in the beauty of a blossom.
