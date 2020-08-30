Dave Skoloda: Nature brings bounty of blessings

And there is this: The evening primrose gives a signal of the cooler season to come, for even as it shows its summer blossoms, the lower leaves are beginning to turn a soft shade of red. So we are reminded life will go on after Nov. 3, regardless of the outcome of the vote.

Similarly, the leaves of another prominent native plant along the trail, Indian hemp, will soon begin to turn to yellow, adding to the autumn beauty along the trails and their role in calming our jangled nerves.

The indigenous people of the area used these native plants for other medical needs, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture plant guide.

The hemp was dried, crushed and then snuffed to treat coughs. “The root was made into a tea and was used to help a baby’s cold, earache, headache, nervousness, dizziness, worms and insanity,” according to the guide.

And some native Americans used the stem of the evening primrose and the juices of its leaves to soothe skin inflammation, swelling and bruises, according to USDA. “A tea was made from the plant and used as a dietary aid or stimulant to treat laziness and ‘overfatness.’”