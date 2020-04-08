Dave Skoloda: No one gave us the right to waste resources

How fair is it to future generations to waste the nation’s resources?
That’s a question that came up recently as former President Teddy Roosevelt’s words spoken more than 100 years ago flew on the wind during a hike on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
Students from an environmental literature class at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse quoted Roosevelt, Aldo Leopold and other authors while leading a walk on the refuge’s restored prairie.
Here’s what Roosevelt said at the dedication of the John Brown Memorial Park in Osawatomie, Kansas, on Aug. 31, 1910: “We have become great because of the lavish use of our resources. But the time has come to inquire seriously what will happen when our forests are gone, when the coal, the iron, the oil and the gas are exhausted, when the soils have still further impoverished and washed into the streams, polluting the rivers, denuding the fields and obstructing navigation.”
The hike was part of the La Crosse area’s annual celebration of Aldo Leopold, Wisconsin’s great ecologist. Leopold’s first job was with the U.S. Forest Service, which was created by Roosevelt along with his astonishing record of protecting millions of acres of land, including the first national wildlife refuge, five national parks and the first 18 national monuments.
As I reflected on Roosevelt’s words while we hiked to the overlook of Lake Onalaska, I thought how much greater Roosevelt’s great legacy of protected land would have been if our nation would have harkened to his conclusion in that Osawatomie speech:
“I recognize,” he said, “the right and duty of this generation to develop and use the natural resources of our land; but I do not recognize the right to waste them or to rob, by wasteful use, the generations that come after us.”
Rob them, we have, by virtually any measure as we learn almost daily the failure to protect the environmental interests of those who will follow us, leaving them with polluted waters, degraded farmlands, diminished water supplies, a legacy of “forever chemical” residue, toxic mine tailings and a shortened timeline for offsetting and stopping the carbon emissions that have brought on the global warming that threatens us.
One of the striking examples of this neglect is the same pattern of political behavior that has been exposed by the federal government’s politically twisted response to COVID-19. That is the dismissal of warnings from scientists, a failure to act timely on their advice.
Years ago, scientists warned us to prepare for just such a virus pandemic as COVID-19. We didn’t. Instead, when the evidence of the outbreak began to appear, our leaders, including our president, downplayed the risk and were slow to respond.
Now comes the report of another warning that is being neglected — the repeated assessments by the Defense Department that climate change impacts need to be addressed in defense planning.
A recent article in Forbes magazine says that seven defense installations responsible for “almost the entirety of the nation’s nuclear arsenal” will be increasingly threatened by extreme weather events linked to climate change.
The author, Matt Korda, a research associate for the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, had cited the flooding at Offutt Air Force Base last year as an example of a risk that was known, but not acted on.
According to a 2019 Pentagon report, “all of these facilities are currently affected by some combination of flooding, drought, desertification and wildfires, and the devastation will only increase in the years to come,” Korda wrote. Yet Pentagon budgets do not include a response to the warnings, he added.
The neglect of science and policy advice across a broad spectrum of government — whether public health, international diplomacy or the environment — amounts to wasting the education, experience and dedication of public servants who serve the need for informed decision-making in a democracy.
To paraphrase Teddy Roosevelt, what will happen when our valued public servants and scientists are gone, driven from our public decision-making by the demeaning and neglect of their advice and functions? We need them and the role they play in our decision-making.
To lose their expertise is waste of a national resource just as surely as draining an aquifer or polluting a river.
Dave Skoloda is a longtime journalist who resides in La Crosse.
