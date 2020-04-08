Dave Skoloda: No one gave us the right to waste resources
0 comments

Dave Skoloda: No one gave us the right to waste resources

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

How fair is it to future generations to waste the nation’s resources?

That’s a question that came up recently as former President Teddy Roosevelt’s words spoken more than 100 years ago flew on the wind during a hike on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.

Students from an environmental literature class at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse quoted Roosevelt, Aldo Leopold and other authors while leading a walk on the refuge’s restored prairie.

Here’s what Roosevelt said at the dedication of the John Brown Memorial Park in Osawatomie, Kansas, on Aug. 31, 1910: “We have become great because of the lavish use of our resources. But the time has come to inquire seriously what will happen when our forests are gone, when the coal, the iron, the oil and the gas are exhausted, when the soils have still further impoverished and washed into the streams, polluting the rivers, denuding the fields and obstructing navigation.”

The hike was part of the La Crosse area’s annual celebration of Aldo Leopold, Wisconsin’s great ecologist. Leopold’s first job was with the U.S. Forest Service, which was created by Roosevelt along with his astonishing record of protecting millions of acres of land, including the first national wildlife refuge, five national parks and the first 18 national monuments.

As I reflected on Roosevelt’s words while we hiked to the overlook of Lake Onalaska, I thought how much greater Roosevelt’s great legacy of protected land would have been if our nation would have harkened to his conclusion in that Osawatomie speech:

“I recognize,” he said, “the right and duty of this generation to develop and use the natural resources of our land; but I do not recognize the right to waste them or to rob, by wasteful use, the generations that come after us.”

Rob them, we have, by virtually any measure as we learn almost daily the failure to protect the environmental interests of those who will follow us, leaving them with polluted waters, degraded farmlands, diminished water supplies, a legacy of “forever chemical” residue, toxic mine tailings and a shortened timeline for offsetting and stopping the carbon emissions that have brought on the global warming that threatens us.

One of the striking examples of this neglect is the same pattern of political behavior that has been exposed by the federal government’s politically twisted response to COVID-19. That is the dismissal of warnings from scientists, a failure to act timely on their advice.

Years ago, scientists warned us to prepare for just such a virus pandemic as COVID-19. We didn’t. Instead, when the evidence of the outbreak began to appear, our leaders, including our president, downplayed the risk and were slow to respond.

Now comes the report of another warning that is being neglected — the repeated assessments by the Defense Department that climate change impacts need to be addressed in defense planning.

A recent article in Forbes magazine says that seven defense installations responsible for “almost the entirety of the nation’s nuclear arsenal” will be increasingly threatened by extreme weather events linked to climate change.

The author, Matt Korda, a research associate for the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, had cited the flooding at Offutt Air Force Base last year as an example of a risk that was known, but not acted on.

According to a 2019 Pentagon report, “all of these facilities are currently affected by some combination of flooding, drought, desertification and wildfires, and the devastation will only increase in the years to come,” Korda wrote. Yet Pentagon budgets do not include a response to the warnings, he added.

The neglect of science and policy advice across a broad spectrum of government — whether public health, international diplomacy or the environment — amounts to wasting the education, experience and dedication of public servants who serve the need for informed decision-making in a democracy.

To paraphrase Teddy Roosevelt, what will happen when our valued public servants and scientists are gone, driven from our public decision-making by the demeaning and neglect of their advice and functions? We need them and the role they play in our decision-making.

To lose their expertise is waste of a national resource just as surely as draining an aquifer or polluting a river.

Dave Skoloda

Dave Skoloda

Dave Skoloda is a longtime journalist who resides in La Crosse.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: A virus is raging. The economy is in free fall. Why Trump's approval rating is still going up
Columnists

Commentary: A virus is raging. The economy is in free fall. Why Trump's approval rating is still going up

The number of cases of COVID-19 is soaring in the United States. The economy is in free fall. Tens of millions of Americans are locked down in their homes. Hospitals around the country are becoming overwhelmed by the day. The U.S. is arguably facing its most severe crisis since World War II. Yet despite the worsening pandemic and withering criticism of President Donald Trump's performance by ...

Commentary: Trump and journalists' symbiotic loathing: Reporters should stop overreacting to every attack by the president
Columnists

Commentary: Trump and journalists' symbiotic loathing: Reporters should stop overreacting to every attack by the president

In addition to the usual rambling and nonsense, President Donald Trump's daily briefings of efforts to contain and combat the coronavirus have featured another regular bit that has begun to reoccur with dreadful predictability. It goes like this: The president is asked a question by a reporter. The president then insults that reporter. Within two minutes, the reporter's name begins to trend on ...

Commentary: Trump's not the first president to face a deadly epidemic. But he may be the least suited for the task
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's not the first president to face a deadly epidemic. But he may be the least suited for the task

Donald Trump isn't the first U.S. president to face a deadly new pathogen that wreaks havoc on American life and the wider world. But he may be the least suited for the challenge, a judgment based on how a handful of his predecessors confronted these invisible and terrifying foes. George Washington's epidemic hit before he was president. In early 1777, he was trying to keep the American ...

Commentary: Without the Affordable Care Act, the COVID-19 crisis would be far worse
Columnists

Commentary: Without the Affordable Care Act, the COVID-19 crisis would be far worse

In the midst of a global pandemic, President Barack Obama's signature health care reform, the Affordable Care Act, turned 10 years old. It has been under fire that entire time, with more than 70 legislative attempts to repeal or otherwise limit the law, not counting executive and judicial action to chip away at it. In its 2020-21 term, the U.S. Supreme Court will again decide whether to strike ...

Commentary: Bailing out the rich — again
Columnists

Commentary: Bailing out the rich — again

President Donald Trump recently signed a coronavirus relief package that extends and enhances benefits for America's rapidly growing numbers of unemployed. But the bill does nothing to fix the payday hardship that crushes so many Americans still working: a federal minimum wage that has been stuck at $7.25 an hour for years. Millions of U.S. workers - through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond - ...

Commentary: Max Brooks Q&A: We've had plans for a crisis like coronavirus for years. Why aren't we using them?
Columnists

Commentary: Max Brooks Q&A: We've had plans for a crisis like coronavirus for years. Why aren't we using them?

It's not as big a leap as you might think, from writing a bestseller about a zombie war to lecturing at the Modern War Institute at West Point. There are all kinds of wars - including the one we are waging now, against a viral enemy. Max Brooks' novel "World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War" holds as much statecraft and medical science as it does gore and horror, which is why he's ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News