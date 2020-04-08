Dave Skoloda: No one gave us the right to waste resources

As I reflected on Roosevelt’s words while we hiked to the overlook of Lake Onalaska, I thought how much greater Roosevelt’s great legacy of protected land would have been if our nation would have harkened to his conclusion in that Osawatomie speech:

“I recognize,” he said, “the right and duty of this generation to develop and use the natural resources of our land; but I do not recognize the right to waste them or to rob, by wasteful use, the generations that come after us.”

Rob them, we have, by virtually any measure as we learn almost daily the failure to protect the environmental interests of those who will follow us, leaving them with polluted waters, degraded farmlands, diminished water supplies, a legacy of “forever chemical” residue, toxic mine tailings and a shortened timeline for offsetting and stopping the carbon emissions that have brought on the global warming that threatens us.

One of the striking examples of this neglect is the same pattern of political behavior that has been exposed by the federal government’s politically twisted response to COVID-19. That is the dismissal of warnings from scientists, a failure to act timely on their advice.