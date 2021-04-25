Dave Skoloda: Plant a tree and protect the ones we have

“Trees make a playground for children. Trees hide a lover’s lane...”
So sang Johnny Mathis in his song “I heard a Forest Praying,” in 1958.
His was a romantic view of the value of trees in a time when romance was king. Think “Love Me Tender” by Elvis and tunes such as “Chances Are” and “Wonderful, Wonderful” by Mathis.
Sigh. I’m having a nostalgic moment here.
Lately, we are more likely to assign some economic value to trees as well, particularly because of the growing understanding of their value for sequestering carbon that is so important in our quest to keep it from driving climate change.
A study reported in the journal Nature a few years ago estimated that the Earth has about 3 trillion trees, about half of what it had before there were humans. And humans are replanting less than half of the amount being lost each year to development.
Three trillion trees, according to the Nature report, is enough for 422 trees for each person on earth. That sounds like a lot, but not it’s not so much considering how important they are, ecologists say.
Take just one of my 422 for example, my favorite tree, a giant cottonwood that grows on the west bank of the La Crosse River in downtown La Crosse. This tree is a real beast — about four feet thick, perhaps 60 feet tall with a great spread of leaves that rattle in the summer wind ... and scatters broken twigs in the wake of storms. And it annoys some of us in the neighborhood with its soft puffs of seed-carrying cotton along with that from hundreds of other cottonwoods in the marsh. But there are benefits: According to the online National Tree Benefit Calculator, the big cottonwood returns economic benefit annually of $347 allotted as follows: $196.17 for stormwater services, $58.44 in energy cost savings, $22.50 in improved air quality and $7.62 in carbon dioxide control.
The calculator notes that trees act as mini-reservoirs for storm water, holding it on leaves, branches and bark and increasing infiltration and storage in root systems. The Center for Urban Forest Research notes that home buyers are willing to pay more for properties with ample versus few or no trees. In addition to shading, the trees’ evapotranspiration converts liquid water to water vapor and cools the air by using solar energy that would otherwise result in heating of the air, thus reducing energy costs.
Further, urban trees can mitigate the health effects of pollution by absorbing pollutants through their leaves, releasing oxygen through photosynthesis, and lowering air temperatures, which reduces the production of ozone.
And there are benefits to the mental and physical health of the population, as was pointed out by the Nature Connections program of the La Crosse County Health Department that was supported by a grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation. Part of the program from 2015-18 stressed the importance of an equitable distribution of trees in community neighborhoods to support their health-giving connection with nature.
There are ambitious proposals world wide to increase tree planting, including one by the World Economic Forum that seeks commitments from corporations, governments and non-governmental organizations to “conserve, restore, or grow” one trillion trees by 2030. Some ecologists warn, however, that such programs distract from more important priorities of preserving existing forests and reducing fossil fuel use.
The consequences of the loss of existing trees are seen locally in the clearcutting on the 65 acres to be developed as the River Point commercial and housing project along the Black River in La Crosse. It will take decades to replace the cooling, pollution fighting and carbon holding benefits of the dozens of mature trees taken down during the past winter.
Much of this discussion of value of trees amounts to approximation, as noted in the National Tree Benefits Calculator. How, for example, do you calculate the value of the big cottonwood tree for the wildlife habitat it provides — for all the birds and mammals that feed on the host of insects that feed on it? Cottonwoods are invaluable for wildlife, ecologists say.
So that brings us back to the romantic assessment of value. Joyce Kilmer wrote in 1913: “I think that I shall never see/ A poem lovely as a tree... A tree that looks at God all day/And lifts her leafy arms to pray;”
The forests’ prayers, as imagined by Kilmer and Mathis, may yet be heard by a world searching for answers to the persistent questions of how to survive in the changing climate with a continuing threat of pandemic.
Mathis again: Trees “Shelter the tired and the weary, bringing them hope again.” Maybe that explains the surge of people into nature during the pandemic.
The pandemic has made us tired and weary, in need of hope. Hug a tree this Earth Week. Be hopeful. Plant a tree and protect the ones we have.