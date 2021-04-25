Dave Skoloda: Plant a tree and protect the ones we have

“Trees make a playground for children. Trees hide a lover’s lane...”

So sang Johnny Mathis in his song “I heard a Forest Praying,” in 1958.

His was a romantic view of the value of trees in a time when romance was king. Think “Love Me Tender” by Elvis and tunes such as “Chances Are” and “Wonderful, Wonderful” by Mathis.

Sigh. I’m having a nostalgic moment here.

Lately, we are more likely to assign some economic value to trees as well, particularly because of the growing understanding of their value for sequestering carbon that is so important in our quest to keep it from driving climate change.

A study reported in the journal Nature a few years ago estimated that the Earth has about 3 trillion trees, about half of what it had before there were humans. And humans are replanting less than half of the amount being lost each year to development.

Three trillion trees, according to the Nature report, is enough for 422 trees for each person on earth. That sounds like a lot, but not it’s not so much considering how important they are, ecologists say.