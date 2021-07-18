Dave Skoloda: Reflecting on life's choices

For example, I had chosen, inspired by President Kennedy, to join the Peace Corps after graduating from college in 1963. But after I injured a foot, the Peace Corps called it disabling and canceled my orders. Instead, my number came up in the draft, my injury was discounted in the military’s assessment and I wound up in the Navy. Not my first choice, obviously. Think war and peace.

But I value the experience I gained in the service and recommend some kind of public service for every young citizen.

As for the choice of a career, the first week I was back home after leaving my ship in San Diego I called the former managing editor of the Albert Lea Tribune where I had worked for a time after graduation. He told me when I left for the Navy that I should contact him when I returned and he’d have a job for me. As it turned out, he had moved to take a job in Wichita and didn’t have an opening there, but he would make a phone call to his fraternity brother at the Milwaukee Journal. He did and a few weeks later I started work as a reporter at the Journal.

As for the life partner choice, I went into a disco in Milwaukee on a winter night after moving there. I danced with a young woman. We fell in love, married a year later and have had a very happy life together.

Was that a choice ... or accepting fate?