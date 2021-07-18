Dave Skoloda: Reflecting on life's choices

Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man who is stepping down as CEO of Amazon, once told a graduating class at Princeton University that “we are what we choose,” as the title of his talk put it.
“When you are 80 years old, and in a quiet moment of reflection narrating for only yourself the most personal version of your life story, the telling that will be most compact and meaningful will be the series of choices you have made. In the end, we are our choices,” Bezos said.
One wonders after reading some of his predictions for life-enhancing scientific discoveries why Bezos chose 80 as the time for quiet reflection; A WebMD story on life expectancy noted that half the children born in 2000 could live to be more than 100. Living to 80 is not the big deal it once was as a time to sum up.
Nonetheless, since I am newly of the age at which he suggests one might want to review life’s choices, I’ll see how well Bezos’ thinking holds up in my experience.
It’s clear in Bezos’ talk to the graduates that he’s quite pleased with the choices he made, primarily his decision to quit a good job and pursue his quest to create the online bookstore that became a retail juggernaut. He credited the support of the woman he had chosen as a life partner, since divorced.
After my own reflection on this matter, I would say my experience teaches that my life’s major choices are more aptly described as acceding to circumstances.
For example, I had chosen, inspired by President Kennedy, to join the Peace Corps after graduating from college in 1963. But after I injured a foot, the Peace Corps called it disabling and canceled my orders. Instead, my number came up in the draft, my injury was discounted in the military’s assessment and I wound up in the Navy. Not my first choice, obviously. Think war and peace.
But I value the experience I gained in the service and recommend some kind of public service for every young citizen.
As for the choice of a career, the first week I was back home after leaving my ship in San Diego I called the former managing editor of the Albert Lea Tribune where I had worked for a time after graduation. He told me when I left for the Navy that I should contact him when I returned and he’d have a job for me. As it turned out, he had moved to take a job in Wichita and didn’t have an opening there, but he would make a phone call to his fraternity brother at the Milwaukee Journal. He did and a few weeks later I started work as a reporter at the Journal.
As for the life partner choice, I went into a disco in Milwaukee on a winter night after moving there. I danced with a young woman. We fell in love, married a year later and have had a very happy life together.
Was that a choice ... or accepting fate?
In one sense Mr. Bezos is right that we are what we choose. But our success in choosing is often determined heavily by the circumstances in which we make them, often out of our control as my examples demonstrate. And Mr. Bezos should acknowledge that his major venture expanded exponentially at a time of government indifference toward monopoly and amid weak ability of workers to organize unions.
The irony in my story is that my life’s direction was changed dramatically by a singularly bad choice that I made on a fall evening in 1963 to take a shortcut by vaulting a low wall that concealed a long drop to a concrete paved alley, thus smashing my foot and upending my plans for the future.
One could argue that a bad choice can sometimes have a very good outcome.
Bezos urged the Princeton graduates to consider a number of questions as they made choices about their lives including this one: “Will you play it safe, or will you be a little bit swashbuckling?”
Jeff Bezos has chosen to be aboard the first crewed flight of his space company’s Blue Origin rocket ship later this month. It will fly to the edge of space and then drop back to Earth all in 11 minutes. He has chosen swashbuckling and defines himself once again as a risk taker, adding to the story of his choices he will ponder if he does a summing up at 80.
Taking time to reflect has been enjoyable, Mr. Bezos. Thanks for the suggestion. I might add, parenthetically, that I chose swashbuckling for that brief moment in 1963 and I have since quit vaulting over walls. Swashbuckling isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be.