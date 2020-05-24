Dave Skoloda: Remember the times we've given up freedoms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The confirmation that my freedom to do as I please had ended came as my hair fell in clumps onto the floor around the barber chair.

If I’d had my druthers I would not have chosen a buzz cut. But it was the second day into my life in the military; the first was spent marching in the rain after arriving at boot camp. My life and those of my new buzz-cut companions had changed dramatically.

Freedom.

We’ve heard a lot about freedom lately and the threat to our liberty to do as we please because of the rules associated with efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Fortunately the brave hearts of the state Supreme Court majority stepped in to stop the assault on freedoms — such freedoms as going without a face mask or assembling in large crowds without regard for medical advice that such practices were putting others at risk.

But I digress.

My freedom to do as I please did not include deciding whether to join the military; my number came up in 1964 and I became part of the 2.2 million drafted for the Vietnam War out of an eligible pool of 27 million.